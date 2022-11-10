Read full article on original website
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
Centralia woman injured when car runs down 100-foot embankment when losing control on snow
A 68-year-old Centralia woman was complaining of neck pain after her car slid off snow-slick US 51 near Bethel Road south of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say after hitting a small tree after leaving the road, Marlys Hill of West 4th Street traveled 100 feet down a steep embankment on the southwest side of the overpass.
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
Fire damage to Centralia home confined to one wall
Centralia City Firemen say a fire at a Centralia home late Saturday night was confined to one outside wall. The fire at the Linda Holland home at 429 North James apparently started as a result of an overloading of wiring on the electrical system as a result of two space heaters being plugged in at the same time.
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
