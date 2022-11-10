Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse County DA Gruenke on new sheriff, Minnesota legalizing weed, OWI punishment, election fraud
Hit on a lot of topics Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
wizmnews.com
City and county of La Crosse pass budgets for 2023, with county setting aside funds to drill for new groundwater source
The La Crosse city council and the county board both approved new budgets for 2023 on Monday night. The city spending plan is close to $70 million, while the county budget tops out at $208 million. While the La Crosse city council took about 20 minutes to pass its budget,...
Sparta man plead not guilty to homicide, domestic abuse charges
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – At his arraignment on Wednesday morning, Shawn Hock plead not guilty to all charges related to the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Latimer was found dead on May 10th in Sparta. Hock is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. According to court records, Hock and his lawyer removed the demand…
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
Winona man sentenced to four years in prison for killing WSU student in drunk driving crash
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – In court on Wednesday, Adam Anderson was sentenced to four years in prison after driving drunk and killing Winona State University student Hannah Goman. The crash happened in February. Anderson was driving the wrong way down Highway 61 and hit another car driven by Nicholas Lemmermond. Goman was a passenger in his car and died at...
wizmnews.com
November is budget season for local governments; city and county of La Crosse talk money on Monday
It’s budget time for both La Crosse County and the City of La Crosse. The county board and the city council both have budget sessions Monday night, to work out spending plans for 2023. County board goes first at 5 p.m. Its budget calls for just over $200 million...
wizmnews.com
Possible weapon charge may await juvenile involved in argument at Northside school
A possible gun incident outside Northside Elementary School in La Crosse is being investigated by police. During the noon hour on Wednesday, some people near the school playground began arguing with Northside students. One of them, outside school grounds, appeared to be pointing a gun at the ground. School Resource...
wizmnews.com
Johnson-Barnes Senate race was top draw for La Crosse County voters in fall balloting
The elections for U.S. Senate, House and Wisconsin governor were the top three races which brought voters to the polls in La Crosse County this fall. The canvass of the November voting showed that over 55,000 votes were cast in the county, for each of those statewide or regional races. The votes for attorney general and a new La Crosse County sheriff rounded out the Top 5.
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse’s Davis coming off career-high 13 points, as Badgers host UW-Green Bay on Tuesday
Coming off a career-high 13 points, La Crosse native Jordan Davis looks to continue to improve for the Wisconsin Badgers. The junior guard — who ironically scored those 13 points in a game at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium Friday — has started the first two games of the season, as Wisconsin hosts UW-Green Bay tonight at 8 p.m.
wiproud.com
Bangor School District referendum results
BANGOR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A referendum for the Bangor School District also passed Tuesday night. More than 1,100 “yes” votes were cast as opposed to just over 600 “no’s”. The 24-million-dollar capital referendum will improve the district’s elementary school building, old school gym, and middle/high school building.
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Medical Examiner released a report on the death of 27-year-old Dayton Anderson-Teece. According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system. On February 23rd, someone near the shore of the Black River saw a set of…
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
Comments / 6