Onalaska, WI

wizmnews.com

LISTEN: La Crosse County DA Gruenke on new sheriff, Minnesota legalizing weed, OWI punishment, election fraud

Hit on a lot of topics Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased

(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WINONA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sparta man plead not guilty to homicide, domestic abuse charges

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – At his arraignment on Wednesday morning, Shawn Hock plead not guilty to all charges related to the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Latimer was found dead on May 10th in Sparta. Hock is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. According to court records, Hock and his lawyer removed the demand…
SPARTA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona man sentenced to four years in prison for killing WSU student in drunk driving crash

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – In court on Wednesday, Adam Anderson was sentenced to four years in prison after driving drunk and killing Winona State University student Hannah Goman. The crash happened in February. Anderson was driving the wrong way down Highway 61 and hit another car driven by Nicholas Lemmermond. Goman was a passenger in his car and died at...
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

Johnson-Barnes Senate race was top draw for La Crosse County voters in fall balloting

The elections for U.S. Senate, House and Wisconsin governor were the top three races which brought voters to the polls in La Crosse County this fall. The canvass of the November voting showed that over 55,000 votes were cast in the county, for each of those statewide or regional races. The votes for attorney general and a new La Crosse County sheriff rounded out the Top 5.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
SPARTA, WI
KIMT

Winona man sentenced for deadly crash

WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Bangor School District referendum results

BANGOR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A referendum for the Bangor School District also passed Tuesday night. More than 1,100 “yes” votes were cast as opposed to just over 600 “no’s”. The 24-million-dollar capital referendum will improve the district’s elementary school building, old school gym, and middle/high school building.
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
boreal.org

Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County

A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

