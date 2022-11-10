Read full article on original website
Related
Watch This Cowboys Fan Lose it at the End of the Packers Game
I refuse to let the Cowboys hurt me like this. I used to, though. I would get so damn mad when they lost that I could spit nails. Hell, I would be miserable for the entire week after a Cowboys loss. So, as you can imagine, I was quite miserable...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Could We See a Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Our next big holiday is Thanksgiving. That's right, NOT CHRISTMAS! Don't be skipping one of my favorite holidays. If you're someone that travels, you might want to be prepared for some weather. I personally love Thanksgiving, honestly more than Christmas. We have a holiday where I am encouraged to binge...
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls
Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout
Damn people – calm down. I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath. But that’s the key...
Your Guide to Veterans Day Food Freebies in Wichita Falls
As is always the case, several restaurants in Wichita Falls are taking care of veterans and active-duty members for Veterans Day this year. As a U.S. Navy veteran, it warms my heart when people show love to veterans. Whether it’s with a gift or a simple “thank you for your service,” it’s always appreciated.
2022 Light Up Wichita Falls Contest Rules
2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend
It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan. I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.
Wichita Falls Police Officer Saves 16-Year-Old Following Fentanyl Overdose
A 16-year-old male is alive thanks to the actions of one of Wichita Falls’ finest. In a press release, the Wichita Falls Police Department shared the news of the heroic actions of Patrol Officer Steven Pinkstaff. On Monday, November 7 at around 6:26 pm, Officer Pinkstaff was dispatched to the 4500 block of Kell West for a welfare check on a suspected overdose victim.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0