ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Rain overnight; drying out Tuesday

There is a cold front on the way to North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Watch for increasing cloud cover this evening followed by rain overnight as temperatures drop onto the lower 40s before dawn. While Tuesday starts off with a wet morning commute, rain should end after lunchtime. Once the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy