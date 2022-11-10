ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Bestselling author calls Sacramento a 'cultural wasteland'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy

Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

West Sacramento family home spared by new I Street Bridge design

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Controversy over the new I Street Bridge Replacement Project plans temporarily left one family fighting to save their generational family home. The family home at 213 Third street has been standing for 80 years, long enough for sequoia trees to tower over West Sacramento’s Broderick neighborhood.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA

Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento collector and historian says a purple heart vanished. He knows who has it, but couldn't get it back and decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.  The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military medal, dating back to the time of George Washington. It has been awarded almost two million times to those hurt or killed in battle for our country. Our viewer is retired and works to preserve World War 2 history, so why can't he get it back?  "This is my passion," says John Mercurio, who collects purple hearts awarded to World War...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Habitat for Humanity upcycles political signs post election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is over, but out of date political signs are still seen within neighborhoods. While they may be junk now, they don’t have to end up in the trash. These political lawn signs are not actually recyclable, according to Gregg Fishman, Sacramento Municipal Utility...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy