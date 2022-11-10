Read full article on original website
Inside the growing success of Hmong students at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University celebrated the Hmong New Year by highlighting student success in a special event Monday night. According to the university, Hmong student enrollment grew from several dozen students to more than a thousand students in roughly the span of a decade. The growth makes Hmong students the second-largest Asian subgroup on campus - and a thriving one at that.
'We're very proud' | Groundbreaking held for new Native American monument at Capitol Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument was held at the California State Capitol Park on Monday. It's all part of recognizing Native American Heritage Month in November. A bronze sculpture of the late William "Bill" Franklin will soon stand tall at the corner of...
SFGate
Bestselling author calls Sacramento a 'cultural wasteland'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy
Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
‘It means everything to me’ | Award-winning author tracks down his 2nd-grade teacher to say thanks
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever thought about that special teacher from your childhood and how much of a difference they made in your life?. One award-winning local author says his second-grade teacher was so impactful, he spent years trying to track her down - just to say thanks.
Upticks in bicycle accidents on UC Davis campus brings community to promote safety
DAVIS, Calif. — Bikes are one of the most popular ways for students to get around UC Davis' campus. "People say that Davis is the biking capital of the world," said Duke Cha, a recent UC Davis graduate.Data released by UC Davis shows stats from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, showing a total of 156 accidents reported — or a 43% increase — compared to 2019.
West Sacramento family home spared by new I Street Bridge design
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Controversy over the new I Street Bridge Replacement Project plans temporarily left one family fighting to save their generational family home. The family home at 213 Third street has been standing for 80 years, long enough for sequoia trees to tower over West Sacramento’s Broderick neighborhood.
How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November. Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price. "It's slapping the face...
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Sacramento, California – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Sacramento, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a morning meal. From classic diner fare to creative takes on traditional dishes, these restaurants have something for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a...
Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento collector and historian says a purple heart vanished. He knows who has it, but couldn't get it back and decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate. The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military medal, dating back to the time of George Washington. It has been awarded almost two million times to those hurt or killed in battle for our country. Our viewer is retired and works to preserve World War 2 history, so why can't he get it back? "This is my passion," says John Mercurio, who collects purple hearts awarded to World War...
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
Habitat for Humanity upcycles political signs post election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is over, but out of date political signs are still seen within neighborhoods. While they may be junk now, they don’t have to end up in the trash. These political lawn signs are not actually recyclable, according to Gregg Fishman, Sacramento Municipal Utility...
ABC10
