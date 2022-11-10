Read full article on original website
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
Centralia City Council being asked to renew Liability and Worker’s Comp insurance package
The Centralia City Council will be asked Monday night to renew their liability and workers comp insurance package. City Manager Kory Smith says the premium to Dimond Brothers Insurance for the Illinois Counties Risk Management (ICRMT) policy is $780,692. That’s about one percent lower than this year due to an improved workers comp ‘mod’ rating. Smith is commending Dimond Brothers for their excellent work in handling claims.
Fire damage to Centralia home confined to one wall
Centralia City Firemen say a fire at a Centralia home late Saturday night was confined to one outside wall. The fire at the Linda Holland home at 429 North James apparently started as a result of an overloading of wiring on the electrical system as a result of two space heaters being plugged in at the same time.
Marion County remains at low COVID-19 infection rate; Jefferson and Wayne County back to medium level
Marion, Clinton, Washington, Fayette, and Clay Counties remain at the low community transmission rate for COVID-19 while Jefferson and Wayne Counties have jumped back to the medium level. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow is reporting no additional deaths during her weekly COVID-19 update. The number of congregate care...
Centralia woman injured when car runs down 100-foot embankment when losing control on snow
A 68-year-old Centralia woman was complaining of neck pain after her car slid off snow-slick US 51 near Bethel Road south of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say after hitting a small tree after leaving the road, Marlys Hill of West 4th Street traveled 100 feet down a steep embankment on the southwest side of the overpass.
2022 11/16 – Virginia ‘Ginny’ M. Holderly
Virginia “Ginny” M. Holderly, 84, of Kinmundy, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Nursing Home in Salem, IL. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Mary Hudson. She married...
2022 11/17 – Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr
Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr., 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Centralia, the son of Monty Morton Myers and Louise (Ingram) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Robinett on November 25, 1964, and she survives.
2022 11/22 – Chris Michel
Chris Michel, 63, of Texico, Illinois, died peacefully at 7:30 pm on November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1959, in Buffalo, New York to the late Carlyle Leon and Catherine (Wilson) Michel. Chris married the love of his life, Pamela Sue (Alexander) Michel on September 12, 1981, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The two were happily married for forty-one years. He always said that Pam was the love of his life since the fourth grade.
2022 11/19 – Scotty (Freezeman) Qualk
Scotty (Freezeman) Qualk, 70 of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born October 7, 1952, in Akron, Ohio to the late Walt Qualk and Mary (Scott) Herndon. Scotty grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky where he graduated from high school in 1971. He attended Murray State until he was drafted into the Army. He moved to Mount Vernon to work at General Tire and married Valerie (Diel) Qualk on July 28, 1978. They were blessed with forty-four years of marriage.
2022 11/16 – David John Brennan
David John Brennan, 90, of Odin passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of his family at his home. He was born on November 6, 1932, the son of Joseph and Letra (Barter) Brennan in Watertown, New York. He married Helen Burtch on January 7, 1956, in New York and later divorced. He married the love of his life, Judy Noller on December 23, 1994, in Carlyle and she survives him in Odin.
2022 11/17 – William ‘Bill’ Ben Byars
William “Bill” Ben Byars, 85, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1937, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Edgar and Mary (Ritchie) Byars. Bill married Judith A. (McKinney) Byars on September 26, 1986, at Mount Olive Church in Bluford, Illinois. They were blessed with thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Salem Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves up 1,300 meals
The Salem Community Thanksgiving Dinner for the second year in a row served 1,300 meals. The effort is the combined work of Saved with Amazing Grace, the Marion County YMCA, and the Salem Apostolic Church which was the location of the dinner. Chris Watkins of Saved with Amazing Grace was...
Season opens for Salem and South Central Girls Basketball teams
The Salem Lady Cats dropped the opening game of the DuQuoin Thanksgiving Tournament falling to Christopher 55-24. Salem trailed 16-8 after the opening quarter and 27-17 at the half. Emma Gregg led the Lady Cats with 6, and Jordyn Kessler added 4 with 3 each from Natalie Lee and Alisia Keller. Salem returns to action tomorrow at 6 pm against DuQuoin.
Junior High Basketball: North Wamac-Irvington 3rd in Christ Our Rock Tournament; Raccoon’s Michael Organ breaks dad’s record
The Franklin Park Bobcats boys basketball team tries to continue their solid play when they travel to Altamont Lutheran tonight to take on the Rockets. North Wamac Irvington boys were 3rd at the Christ Our Rock 7th Grade Tournament beating Nashville TSJ 39-16. Cooper Teaff scored 24 points in the 2nd half and finished with 25 for the game including hitting 6 three-pointers. They improved to 4-3 on the season. They will play again along with the Varsity tonight at Field.
Junior High Bsketball Roundup: Franklin Park boys win 4th straight game
Franklin Park won their 4th straight game winning at Altamont Lutheran 43-24. The Bobcats pulled away outscoring the Rockets 13-2 in the final quarter. Trey Clark led Salem with 15, Avery Gullion added 11, Payton Gullion finished with 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the St Anthony Shootout on Saturday with games against the hosts and Greenville. The Salem JV lost 31-17. Kyler King had 10 to lead Salem.
Salem and South Central girls teams open play Monday night
The Salem Lady Wildcats open up their season in a new way tonight. Gone is the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament and instead, Salem will head to the DuQuoin Thanksgiving Tournament and will open tonight at 6 pm against Christopher. The South Central Lady Cougars basketball season tips off tonight with a...
