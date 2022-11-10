Police find 11 stolen vehicles in Chop Shop, 6 arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) along with law enforcement partners conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, six arrests and the discovery of a chop shot location the week of Monday, Nov. 7.









The six individuals arrested had a total of 13 various warrants, according to PPD. Two individuals will have additional charges for motor vehicle theft and two will have charges referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Chop Shop Activities and theft.

Law enforcement involved in the operation include Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department, Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole.

