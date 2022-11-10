ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Police find 11 stolen vehicles in Chop Shop, 6 arrested

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) along with law enforcement partners conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, six arrests and the discovery of a chop shot location the week of Monday, Nov. 7.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6tF3_0j68H6Vi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYMGd_0j68H6Vi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdBOc_0j68H6Vi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs7P6_0j68H6Vi00

The six individuals arrested had a total of 13 various warrants, according to PPD. Two individuals will have additional charges for motor vehicle theft and two will have charges referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Chop Shop Activities and theft.

Law enforcement involved in the operation include Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department, Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole.

Comments / 19

Nostrildumas
4d ago

Let’s see names? How many from Mexico that walked across the border? Just curious. Cars and trucks are big sellers to our Southern Neighbors.

Reply(2)
8
Mickey Bran
4d ago

who cares you're allowed to steal cars they're just misdemeanors so they'll be back out on the streets with their cash bailouts stealing more cars

Reply
5
Patrick Segura
3d ago

our DA will drop all charges maybe probation.our ppd can only do there job or mayor makes it hard for our city he just there for the money . I have a good idea why don't we transplant someone like the chief of police as a new DA you know your friends son or a friend of a friend and see if it changes. our city is ran by the 3 amigos it's going to get any better

Reply
2
 

