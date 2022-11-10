ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ourbigescape.com

2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu

Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HCC ponders sensitive places bill for concealed carry

From schools, hotels and retail establishments, the Honolulu City Council is considering legislation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi that lays out where concealed carry would be banned. The list includes financial institutions, bars, city-owned buildings and pubic parks.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beach party with drugs and alcohol draws complaints in Waimanalo

An election deadline has candidates in tight race scrambling for votes. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday...
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City unveils second flashing beacon aimed at protecting pedestrians

Transportation officials Tuesday activated the city's second rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at the intersection of North King Street and Richard Lane in Kalihi. RRFBs are lights attached to crosswalk signs that notify drivers a pedestrian is crossing. Nationally, the devices are reported to cut the number of crashes on roadways in half.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!

Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy