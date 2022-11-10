Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
ourbigescape.com
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HCC ponders sensitive places bill for concealed carry
From schools, hotels and retail establishments, the Honolulu City Council is considering legislation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi that lays out where concealed carry would be banned. The list includes financial institutions, bars, city-owned buildings and pubic parks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
KITV.com
Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A towering pine from Kailua will be this year’s Christmas tree at Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city harvested this year’s Christmas tree in Kailua on Monday morning in preparation for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration. The large Cook Pine tree was donated by Seth Cleveland Jr. and is the second tree he’s given to the city for the holidays.
Redevelopment begins at King Kalakaua Plaza
After years of King Kalakaua Plaza sitting vacant, following the closures of Nike Town and other retailers more than a decade ago, the property is finally set for a major redevelopment.
Road closures frustrate Oahu drivers
If you think there's a lot of roadwork going on, you are not alone. It's frustrating for Oahu drivers, and officials said there are more projects in the works.
KITV.com
City unveils second flashing beacon aimed at protecting pedestrians
Transportation officials Tuesday activated the city's second rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at the intersection of North King Street and Richard Lane in Kalihi. RRFBs are lights attached to crosswalk signs that notify drivers a pedestrian is crossing. Nationally, the devices are reported to cut the number of crashes on roadways in half.
hawaiinewsnow.com
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
KITV.com
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the...
HFD uses GPS tracking to find hikers lost out at night
The Honolulu Fire Department said they airlifted a male and female hiker off of Moanalua Middle Ridge trail on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
KITV.com
Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year. "It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
KITV.com
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Everyone Says We Need More Affordable Housing. But Oahu Voters Said No To More Money
The outcome of Honolulu’s Charter Question No. 1 on last week’s election ballots raises a question for public officials trying to provide more affordable housing in Hawaii. Even as the public and politicians clamor for more housing for people struggling to get by, are people willing to pay for it?
