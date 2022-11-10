Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club
How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
DJ Khaled Brings Pillow to NBA Game for His Air Jordans
DJ Khaled rested his rare Air Jordan sneakers on top of a pillow at the NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
TMZ.com
Dwyane Wade's Custom Birthday McLaren Up For Sale For $132K
Wanna ride like a 30-year-old Dwyane Wade? Now ya can ... if you've got some DEEEEEP pockets!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the custom black McLaren MP4 that the Hall of Famer was gifted for his big 3-0 is up for sale -- and the price tag has been set at a staggering $132,900.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer
Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection
Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...
Comments / 1