Jake Something On Leaving IMPACT, Working NJPW and AEW; Lashley & Switchblade | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Jake Something at a Black Label Pro show. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/14): Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 14. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia...
Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James
World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Jazmin Allure: I've Been Signed With WOW Since June, Working With AJ Lee Is Incredible
Jazmin Allure confirms that she is signed with WOW - Women of Wrestling. WOW returned to TV with the premiere of a new season in September, nearly a year after the company announced a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. The promotion dates back to 2000, but it was dealt with numerous setbacks since then. The new era has some major names involved; AJ Mendez (the former AJ Lee) is working as a producer and a commentator. As for Allure, she has competed for numerous promotions. She wrestled on AEW Dark several times between 2020 and 2021, and she performed on WWE Main Event in July 2022.
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
AEW Full Gear Preview: Regal Turning on Moxley, the Elite Return, and more (Tag Talk #22)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) preview this weekend's AEW Full Gear PPV. They discuss the potential dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club, the return of the Elite, and more!
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Viewership For 11/11 AEW Rampage Remains Steady, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/11 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is...
WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation
The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
Fightful Podcast: WWE Raw 11/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Monday Night Raw for November 14. - Money in the Bank was still stupid. - Mia Yim's in-ring return. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
AAA Announce Blue Demon Jr, Pentagon Jr, Hijo del Vikingo & More for Arizona Show.
Full card for AAA’s Show in Mullet Arena, Arizona announced. AAA recently announced the card for their show taking place at Mullet Arena in Temple, Arizona. Hijo Del Vikingo, Blue Demon Jr, Pentagon Jr, Taurus were announced as competitors of the show, though no streaming details have been specified as of now.
Natalya Talks About Growing Up In The Hart Family, Compares It To Hotel California
Wrestling has more than one not dull family. The Hart family is arguably one of the most notable families in pro wrestling history. The family has produced legendary talents like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Jim Neidhart, while also giving us future hall of famers like Natalya. In a recent...
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Some Close To CM Punk Believe He's Still Got "The Wrestling Bug"
We've not heard from CM Punk first hand in the two months since Brawl Out, the AEW All Out media scrum and much more went down, though we have heard from people close to him. Both Fightful and Wrestling Inc have published stories detailing a side of the story closer to Punk, after his one year return to wrestling came to a head with other members of the roster.
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Saraya Discusses Changing Her Bumping Style
Saraya discusses changing her in-ring style now that she is returning to the squared circle. Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle again after nearly five years of forced retirement due to injury. Now, she is building towards her first match back, a showdown with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022. After five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style in order to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible now that she has this second chance.
