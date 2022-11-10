Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Soybean harvest has basically wrapped up
Warm and dry conditions early in the week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 6, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application, baling stalks, seeding cover crops, and applying manure.
Ranching without cows
It rained and snowed the other day, the first real moisture to soak into this soil since 2021. The rain came slowly, allowing the soil to take a long drink instead of carrying itself down to the bottom of the hill. The soil particles expanded in an earthly sigh of relief.
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in the beef world
The weather in the Midwest is turning colder and a hurricane is expected in the southeast this week. One thing that hasn’t changed much is the drought. Check out these news briefs this week. 1. Let’s face it, the drought is on a lot of minds. Parts of the...
Allrecipes.com
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds
This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants
A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
US farms lobby to use ‘cruellest’ killing method as bird flu rages
US agriculture officials are being lobbied to make it easier for chicken farmers to use the “cruellest option” for killing birds affected by the continuing bird flu epidemic. 49 million poultry birds in the US have either died as a result of bird flu or have been culled...
vinlove.net
The profession is only enlisted at night, the income is higher than rice farming
Many farmers in Ha Tinh take advantage of the night to go to the fields to catch crabs. Side work but brings a much higher income source than rice farming. In the days of October and November, when the rice has been harvested, many people in Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts, Ha Tinh province, invite each other to the fields to catch crabs. Crabs often come out of their burrows at night to forage. As the sun went down, crab hunters began to gear up for the practice. To catch crabs, workers need to equip with a lamp, gloves, boots, and a bucket to store.
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Agriculture Online
Corn closes at lowest price since August | Thursday, November 10, 2022
Soybeans ended the week down 30¢ to $14.22. Corn is down 11¢ to $6.53, the lowest it has been since August 25. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says it will be key to watch if corn falls below $6.50. "If it holds above that, then it shows...
Progressive Rail Roading
CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year
Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
globalspec.com
Submersible solar pump designed for smallholder farmers
Community Energy Technology in the Middle East (Comet-ME), an Israeli-Palestinian non-profit organization providing basic energy and clean-water services to off-grid communities via environmentally and socially sustainable methods, has developed a submersible solar pump for smallholder farmers. The Solar Magnetic Plunger Pump (SMPP) is a patented, double action plunger pump driven...
Agriculture Online
Combine sales up, tractor sales continue downward trend in October
Combine harvest sales show double-digit gains in October in the United States, while tractor sales continue to fall from last month, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agricultural equipment sales remain up over the five-year average in October. While sales in nearly all tractor segments saw increases...
agupdate.com
Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn
With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | November 14, 2022
In this week's Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates that corn and soybean harvests are nearing the finish. Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop condition continues to improve. Read the full article here.
All Drought, No Cattle: Low herd supply may drive record-high prices next year
Drought conditions that loomed over a large portion of the U.S. earlier this year will continue to threaten the nation's agriculture industry into 2023 as experts forecast a continued drop in cattle supply, which could consequently drive prices to a record-high within the next two years. Extreme temperatures and long-lasting...
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
