Soybean harvest has basically wrapped up

Warm and dry conditions early in the week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 6, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application, baling stalks, seeding cover crops, and applying manure.
Ranching without cows

It rained and snowed the other day, the first real moisture to soak into this soil since 2021. The rain came slowly, allowing the soil to take a long drink instead of carrying itself down to the bottom of the hill. The soil particles expanded in an earthly sigh of relief.
5 Trending headlines in the beef world

The weather in the Midwest is turning colder and a hurricane is expected in the southeast this week. One thing that hasn’t changed much is the drought. Check out these news briefs this week. 1. Let’s face it, the drought is on a lot of minds. Parts of the...
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants

A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
The profession is only enlisted at night, the income is higher than rice farming

Many farmers in Ha Tinh take advantage of the night to go to the fields to catch crabs. Side work but brings a much higher income source than rice farming. In the days of October and November, when the rice has been harvested, many people in Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts, Ha Tinh province, invite each other to the fields to catch crabs. Crabs often come out of their burrows at night to forage. As the sun went down, crab hunters began to gear up for the practice. To catch crabs, workers need to equip with a lamp, gloves, boots, and a bucket to store.
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Corn closes at lowest price since August | Thursday, November 10, 2022

Soybeans ended the week down 30¢ to $14.22. Corn is down 11¢ to $6.53, the lowest it has been since August 25. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says it will be key to watch if corn falls below $6.50. "If it holds above that, then it shows...
CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year

Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
Submersible solar pump designed for smallholder farmers

Community Energy Technology in the Middle East (Comet-ME), an Israeli-Palestinian non-profit organization providing basic energy and clean-water services to off-grid communities via environmentally and socially sustainable methods, has developed a submersible solar pump for smallholder farmers. The Solar Magnetic Plunger Pump (SMPP) is a patented, double action plunger pump driven...
Combine sales up, tractor sales continue downward trend in October

Combine harvest sales show double-digit gains in October in the United States, while tractor sales continue to fall from last month, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agricultural equipment sales remain up over the five-year average in October. While sales in nearly all tractor segments saw increases...
Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn

With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
USDA Crop Progress Report | November 14, 2022

In this week's Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates that corn and soybean harvests are nearing the finish. Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop condition continues to improve. Read the full article here.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
