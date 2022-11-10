ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child

Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
SALEM, IL
14news.com

Fairfield man wants new murder trial

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial. [Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last...
FAIRFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash

A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
SANDOVAL, IL
wsmiradio.com

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
HILLSBORO, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD

Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning. The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning. The unknown suspect at the time...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High

A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when car runs down 100-foot embankment when losing control on snow

A 68-year-old Centralia woman was complaining of neck pain after her car slid off snow-slick US 51 near Bethel Road south of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say after hitting a small tree after leaving the road, Marlys Hill of West 4th Street traveled 100 feet down a steep embankment on the southwest side of the overpass.
SANDOVAL, IL
wlds.com

Female Motorist Chased, Threatened With Firearm in Road Rage Incident

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after a road rage incident. Police dispatch received an initial call from a female motorist at 12:21PM on Wednesday from the 200 block of East Independence Avenue saying that she was being followed after her car was hit and she was threatened with a gun.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
BENTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
SANDOVAL, IL

