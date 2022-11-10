Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot

Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
WAND TV
Car crash involves man who was on the way to hospital with gunshot wound to the head
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Update: 5:30 p.m. Decatur Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head while driving his car. The wound was a graze and the man began driving himself to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man crashed into another passenger...
14news.com
Fairfield man wants new murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial. [Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last...
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD
Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning. The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning. The unknown suspect at the time...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
advantagenews.com
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when car runs down 100-foot embankment when losing control on snow
A 68-year-old Centralia woman was complaining of neck pain after her car slid off snow-slick US 51 near Bethel Road south of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say after hitting a small tree after leaving the road, Marlys Hill of West 4th Street traveled 100 feet down a steep embankment on the southwest side of the overpass.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
wlds.com
Female Motorist Chased, Threatened With Firearm in Road Rage Incident
Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after a road rage incident. Police dispatch received an initial call from a female motorist at 12:21PM on Wednesday from the 200 block of East Independence Avenue saying that she was being followed after her car was hit and she was threatened with a gun.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
