Mayfield Heights, OH

Northeast Ohio chapter of Huntington’s Disease Society of America ‘celebrates hope’ with a gala event on Nov.18

 5 days ago
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines

MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid planning paving work, dog park improvements in 2023

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is looking forward to a lot of pavement work being done in 2023, as well as improvements to the city’s dog park. Council approved a resolution Monday (Nov. 14) that will have the city enter into an agreement with Cuyahoga County to repave South Belvoir Boulevard, from Mayfield Road to Bluestone Road, next year.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Celebrate National Bundt Day: We ranked 10 flavors from Nothing Bundt Cakes

SOUTH EUCLID, Oh -- A Bundt cake, with its fluted design, is a gorgeous dessert for any special occasion, or for just everyday eating. At its core, any flavor cake can be a Bundt. It is the unique shape that gives it its name -- taken from the Bundt pan, originally created by the Nordic Ware Company in Minnesota in the late 1940s. But the Bundt cake wasn’t a hit until 1966 when a Texas homemaker -- in a stroke of genius -- decided to make her winning entry in the Pillsbury bake-off that year in an old Bundt pan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic healthcare providers could cost $50

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sending an electronic message to a Cleveland Clinic physician could cost as much as $50 per message, due to a change in procedures announced Monday. The Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require 5 minutes or more of the healthcare provider’s time to answer. The hospital system announced the change in an email sent to patients Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
