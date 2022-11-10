Northeast Ohio chapter of Huntington’s Disease Society of America ‘celebrates hope’ with a gala event on Nov.18

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Related
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Cleveland Glogg first-taste celebration is this week
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is bringing back what it hopes will be a holiday tradition: Cleveland Glogg. The first-taste celebration of the season, which will include free tastings, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Words that fulfill and tastes that empower: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- How empowering words can be. From the late Winifred Hausmann, a minister of positivity, I learned a clever tactic when gray clouds hover and challenges mount. For some, it may be classified as “game;” others may not have reached that conclusion -- yet. From...
Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
‘A Christmas Story’ House for sale: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. You can’t put a price on holiday nostalgia. Perhaps that’s why the listing to sell the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has no price. The Cleveland landmark,...
Going to Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game? 42 North Brewing, The Lofts airbnb founded by Clevelanders (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For fans heading up Interstate 90 to Sunday’s Browns-Bills game, there’s a pregame option worth checking out: 42 North Brewing Co., located a few miles east of Highmark Stadium. You might come across some Bills fans still in shock over Sunday’s crazy loss to...
Avon High School drama club presents ‘Clue’ Nov. 18-20
AVON, Ohio -- One would probably have to be under age 20 to not have the game of Clue in a closet somewhere. The history of the mystery game is quite interesting -- and probably much older than most people know. Here is a brief history (edited for space) courtesy...
‘Bluey’ jumps from television to stage with multistate tour that includes Cleveland stop
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Australia’s hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. “It’s the one time you really get to share the show with...
What’s best for Burke Lakefront Airport? Greater Clevelanders pan idea to make it a park
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Cleveland considers what to do with Burke Lakefront Airport, most Greater Clevelanders say the airport should be kept open. In a poll conducted between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18, 54.2% of the respondents said the airport should either “definitely” or “probably” be kept open.
Brecksville to continue seeking development proposals for former Highland school
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will continue to seek proposals from residential developers for the former Highland Drive Elementary School on Highland, now that voters have rezoned the property. The city might also buy the land even though the zoning has changed, Mayor Jerry Hruby told cleveland.com last week after...
Death of man at 2014 Jason Aldean concert in Cleveland ruled homicide, reports say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The death of a man who fell five stories down a garbage chute at Progressive Field during a July 2014 concert has been ruled a homicide, according to multiple reports. WJW Channel 8 reports that the Lorain County Coroner’s Office released its ruling on Monday on...
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
South Euclid planning paving work, dog park improvements in 2023
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is looking forward to a lot of pavement work being done in 2023, as well as improvements to the city’s dog park. Council approved a resolution Monday (Nov. 14) that will have the city enter into an agreement with Cuyahoga County to repave South Belvoir Boulevard, from Mayfield Road to Bluestone Road, next year.
Sophia adjusts to first Mother’s Day after her mom’s arrest: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan has an uncanny ability to make learning fun. In the days before each holiday, she creates a special lesson plan – disguised as a celebration – to squeeze in a little more learning. Although better than they were in August,...
Celebrate National Bundt Day: We ranked 10 flavors from Nothing Bundt Cakes
SOUTH EUCLID, Oh -- A Bundt cake, with its fluted design, is a gorgeous dessert for any special occasion, or for just everyday eating. At its core, any flavor cake can be a Bundt. It is the unique shape that gives it its name -- taken from the Bundt pan, originally created by the Nordic Ware Company in Minnesota in the late 1940s. But the Bundt cake wasn’t a hit until 1966 when a Texas homemaker -- in a stroke of genius -- decided to make her winning entry in the Pillsbury bake-off that year in an old Bundt pan.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
To protect, serve -- and deliver a baby: Medina police officer assists with home birth
MEDINA, Ohio -- Home births are typically planned. But life doesn’t always work out the way we plan. Medina police officer Lauren Brooks helped an expectant mother deal with an unexpected home birth three weeks ago.
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic healthcare providers could cost $50
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sending an electronic message to a Cleveland Clinic physician could cost as much as $50 per message, due to a change in procedures announced Monday. The Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require 5 minutes or more of the healthcare provider’s time to answer. The hospital system announced the change in an email sent to patients Monday.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0