Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

‘At a Breaking Point': Boston EMS Seeing Record Low Staffing Levels

On a chilly Monday evening, Boston EMS ambulance after ambulance arrived at the Boston Medical Center with its lights and sirens blaring. As the calls for help hit record levels, the union representing Boston EMS paramedics and EMTs says it is struggling to fill enough ambulances to serve the city.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Families concerned about holiday plans as RSV cases surge

BOSTON — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause in kids of coldlike symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. For most of us, it presents as a bad cold, but for older loved ones and for youngsters, RSV can be severe. According to public health...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: People with serious illnesses should look into hospice care

November is National Hospice Palliative Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the compassionate care that hospice and palliative care provides to patients and their families. Both hospice and palliative care focus on comfort and quality of life. Hospice is a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain and...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. flu cases rising early this year as nearby states see flu spikes

Influenza cases in Massachusetts have remained low, despite an uptick in neighboring states like Connecticut and New York, the CDC reported. Flu data for the week ending Nov. 5 stated just 2.58% of healthcare cases were related to “influenza-like” illnesses, a small amount over the regional baseline of 2%. There were 573 lab-confirmed cases in Massachusetts for the week, an increase from the week prior’s 475 new cases.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

RSV surge putting a strain on working parents, childcare centers

BOSTON - Yasmine Antoine brought her daughter to her pediatrician Friday. The MBTA operator wanted to make sure her child stays healthy. "It's hard to take days off, but then again, I have to be there for my kids," she said. The girl's doctor, Robyn Riseberg, is urging parents worried about the current surge in RSV cases to call her office before rushing to overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms. She also says parents should keep kids home, which can be nearly impossible sometimes. "Especially many parents who need to work and be able to pay their bills...we are seeing...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MGH doctors say surge in RSV cases leaving hospitals 'stressed every day'

BOSTON – Mass General Brigham doctors said they are dealing with an unprecedented surge in the respiratory illness known as RSV, likely as a result of precautions taken during the COVID pandemic.The illness impacts the nose, throat and lungs. There has been a severe rise in cases not seen in some time, particularly among children. Cases began surging in mid-October, which is earlier than usual.Alexy Arauz Boudreau, associate chief of pediatrics for primary care at Mass General for Children, said that is likely due to mitigations that were put in place during the COVID pandemic.The precautions disrupted viral transmission, doctors...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Can adults get RSV? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and RSV-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.James says, "I am 88 years old and just recovering from shingles. How long should I wait before getting my third COVID booster and annual flu shot? I plan to fly to Houston in early December." I would discuss this with your doctor, but you should be able to go ahead and get your COVID booster and the...
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Maintaining masking requirements at Boston Public Schools protected students, staff

The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
businesswest.com

Opioid Addiction Remains a Persistent Problem in Massachusetts

Christine Palmieri has read the numbers regarding a spike in overdose deaths in Massachusetts over the past couple years. But to her, they’re not just numbers. “My role is to oversee our community-based programs that work with people who have experienced mental-health issues, substance-use disorders, and homelessness. As part of that, we run residential recovery programs for people who have a dual diagnosis, and we also run a number of different housing programs for people in recovery,” said Palmieri, vice president of Recovery and Housing at the Mental Health Assoc. (MHA) in Springfield. “And over the past year, maybe two years, we as a program have experienced more deaths by overdose than at any other time in my career.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

