BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and RSV-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.James says, "I am 88 years old and just recovering from shingles. How long should I wait before getting my third COVID booster and annual flu shot? I plan to fly to Houston in early December." I would discuss this with your doctor, but you should be able to go ahead and get your COVID booster and the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO