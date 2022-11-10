ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

How To Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for Thanksgiving 2022

Ever since it first aired in 1973, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been one of the most beloved TV specials of the holiday season. In this sweet story, Charlie Brown recruits his friends Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock to make Thanksgiving dinner after Peppermint Patty invites herself over. But as Charlie himself admits, all he knows how to cook is “cold cereal and maybe toast.”
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy