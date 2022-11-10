Read full article on original website
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Raiders owner makes clear statement about HC Josh McDaniels’ status
The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed. Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing...
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
