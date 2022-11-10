ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

Updated Sonoma County Ballot Tally Expected Soon

Sonoma County is expected to update its vote tally sometime early this week. The county added nearly 13,500 ballots to the election results on Friday, but that brought little clarity to a number of tight races. One of the closest is the race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 city council seat that currently sees just 64 votes separating incumbent Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders. A total of just under 114-thousand ballots have been tabulated as of 5 p.m. Friday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Silver Estates Timber Plan May be Decided Tuesday

A yes or no decision on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville could come as early as tomorrow. The Silver Estates timber harvest plan would include an area in the hills above the Russian River between Guerneville and Monte Rio. The final decision has been delayed 23 times since public review started in 2020. That’s because of push back from residents, tweaks to the plan, and staffing changes at Cal Fire. The property includes Neeley Hill and the Clar Tree, which is a 340-foot-tall redwood tree estimated to be close to two-thousand-years-old. Some believe it’s the tallest tree on private property in the world.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN

The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Sparks Large Fire in Vallejo

A large structure fire in a commercial area of Vallejo ignited late Sunday night after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a building. The fire, which started at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street near Highway 37 in Vallejo, prompted a business next door to evacuate, officials told NBC Bay Area. It also prompted the fire department to call for mutual aid as the building quickly became engulfed in flames.
VALLEJO, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO

On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

One Santa Rosa City Council Race Too Close to Call

The race for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat is in a dead heat. Challenger Terry Sanders is beating Councilwoman Victoria Fleming by just a few more than 100 votes. That translates to a lead of about two-percentage points. Meanwhile, Mark Stapp has a large lead in the southeast District Two race that will decide who takes over for the retiring John Sawyer. Jeff Okrepkie also has a large lead in the northwest District Six race. He would succeed the retiring Tom Schwedhelm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
BOONVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Revolver and Switchblades Confiscated in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two switchblades and a revolver were found in a vehicle during a Santa Rosa traffic stop. On Friday night, on officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation at Bennett Valley Road and South E Street. The officer smelled freshly burnt cannabis and learned that there was an open container of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Reyes, refused to exit the vehicle and was arrested. The officer found a switchblade on Reyes. A further search of the car turned up another switchblade, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds. Reyes was arrested on two firearm charges, possession of a switchblade, and resisting arrest.
Lake County News

Clearlake Police seek missing woman

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department said it is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Angelina Trisha Fagundo, 34, was last heard from while on her way back to Clearlake from the Vacaville area. She is described as a black female adult, 5...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks

Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Gun with Extended Magazine Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after being found with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop. On Sunday afternoon, an officer pulled over a vehicle on the 700-block of Third Street. The officer also saw an equipment violation, smelled freshly burnt cannabis, and learned one of the passengers was on probation. After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the officer saw a Polymer80 9mm non-serialized firearm loaded with an extended magazine protruding from an open zippered bag on the driver’s side floorboard. The driver, 22-year-old Eric Ramirez-Santos, was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a unregistered firearm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Girl Hospitalized After Shooting in Rohnert Park Restaurant

A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after getting shot inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park. A 19-year-old woman who works at the business, Sourdough and Company, is behind bars in connection with the shooting. Police arrested her as she tried to leave the building following the shooting at about six o’clock Sunday night. One gunshot was fired while customers were inside the sandwich shop. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive is also unclear.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
srhsoffleash.org

From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend

Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA

