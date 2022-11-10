ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
Baker Mayfield enters last chance saloon after Week 11 promotion

Baker Mayfield will officially enter the last chance saloon in Week 11 at the Baltimore Ravens after an injury to P.J. Walker gave him another opportunity. It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Baker Mayfield looked set to occupy a backup role once again for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, but an unfortunate thigh injury for P.J. Walker has now thrust the former Oklahoma standout back into the limelight.
