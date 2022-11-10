ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump announcement - live: Trump readies 2024 run speech as judge dismisses niece’s lawsuit against him

Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning majority support from colleagues on a secret ballot. He now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. “We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting. He noted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
GEORGIA STATE
Praise of Donald Trump is blind to his litany of failures

In reference to Anne Sosic’s letter to the editor in Sunday’s Plain Dealer (”In midterms, a missed chance to return to strong leadership,” Nov. 13): Her praise of the former president exhibits an unwillingness to acknowledge the multi-faceted failures of a deeply flawed individual. I think...
Biden, Xi, Christmas Story house sale wish lists: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- China President Xi Jinping agrees with President Biden that nuclear weapons must not be used by Vladimir Putin in Russia’s failing invasion of Ukraine. Does Xi instead have on his wish list Red Ryder BB guns, the ‘Christmas Story’ house now for sale in Cleveland, and/or just its living room window leg lamp?
What’s trending today: November 15, 2022

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including celebrity news, COVID updates, NASA’s moon rocket and much more. GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority (AP) Trump expected to announce 3rd bid for White House (ABC) Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite...
