Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniJackson Heights, NY
Related
Trump announcement - live: Trump readies 2024 run speech as judge dismisses niece’s lawsuit against him
Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
Republicans need to stop Trump from costing them elections: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- Sorting through the postmortems from Tuesday’s midterm election, one can find all manner of analyses, excuses, accusations and laments. Some appear to be wise and thought-provoking; some, not so much. The one I found most arresting came from New York Post columnist and TV wag Piers Morgan,...
McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning majority support from colleagues on a secret ballot. He now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. “We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting. He noted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
The neither-this-nor-that midterm points to the need for congressional compromise
The midterm elections are now over (with a few exceptions). So who has the mandate to lead the country? No one. Neither party has received enough votes to indicate which way the country wants to go. Basically, one-half of the voters want a conservative approach, and one-half want a more liberal direction.
Extremism takes a backseat with midterms results ... but is it a temporary reprieve?
WASHINGTON — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The...
Trump Org.'s longtime CFO testifies at company's fraud trial
Donald Trump's longtime finance chief has taken the witness stand at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial
An election in which the losers graciously conceded - except for Donald Trump
The recent midterm election was remarkable because the majority of people stood up to reject Donald Trump and the 2020 election-deniers whom he promoted. It was scary, but democracy has survived. Also, it seems that every defeated candidate has conceded in gracious manner consistent with our traditions. The only person...
Praise of Donald Trump is blind to his litany of failures
In reference to Anne Sosic’s letter to the editor in Sunday’s Plain Dealer (”In midterms, a missed chance to return to strong leadership,” Nov. 13): Her praise of the former president exhibits an unwillingness to acknowledge the multi-faceted failures of a deeply flawed individual. I think...
Biden, Xi, Christmas Story house sale wish lists: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- China President Xi Jinping agrees with President Biden that nuclear weapons must not be used by Vladimir Putin in Russia’s failing invasion of Ukraine. Does Xi instead have on his wish list Red Ryder BB guns, the ‘Christmas Story’ house now for sale in Cleveland, and/or just its living room window leg lamp?
Traumatic injuries push many privately insured Americans into bankruptcy
One in 5 privately insured American adults hospitalized for a traumatic injury end up with medical bills they can't pay, a new study finds.
What’s trending today: November 15, 2022
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including celebrity news, COVID updates, NASA’s moon rocket and much more. GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority (AP) Trump expected to announce 3rd bid for White House (ABC) Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
Can My Foreign Spouse Collect Social Security Benefits?
Understanding how your future retirement planning might affect your spouse is important. For Americans married to non-U.S. citizens or residents, there are many instances where a foreign spouse may...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0