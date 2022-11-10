Effective: 2022-11-15 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-15 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility to 1/4 mile or less in dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Sheridan, Richland, Wibaux and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visiblity may gradually improve as the day goes on.

RICHLAND COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO