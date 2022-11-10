Read full article on original website
How Many Bosses are in God of War Ragnarök?
After waiting more than four years for a new game, Santa Monica Studios brought over 60 bosses to God of War Ragnarök.
How to Reach the Final Door in The Applecore: God of War Ragnarök
The search for Tyr in God of War Ragnarök leads Kratos and Atreus to The Applecore mine, but the final door is out of reach.
How to Attack Enemies From Above in God of War Ragnarök
Attacking enemies from above is a special attack that can be performed in God of War Ragnarök.
How to Defeat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarök
Vanadis is a powerful foe in God of War Ragnarök who emerges seemingly out of nowhere. Here's how to defeat her.
God of War Ragnarök Voice Actors Revealed
God of War Ragnarök has a top-tier voice acting cast, adding to the game's immersive narrative. With a well-known cast of voice actors, players can embark on their adventures in this Norse-inspired game. Find out who plays Odin and Thor.
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
Apex Legends Predator Players Seemingly Caught Hacking Xbox Ranked Lobbies
It appears a trio of Apex Legends Predator players on Xbox has been called out for hacking ranked lobbies and illegally climbing the leaderboards. The accusatio
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Quaxly Evolution Leaked
A number of leaks have emerged from the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including new Starter Pokémon Quaxly's evolution line.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: November 2022
Microsoft has a handful of games leaving its PC Game Pass library this November.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin
Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins ar
Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Event Explained
The Pokémon GO event for November 2022 Team Rocket Takeover is explained.
Pokémon GO Sweet Snacks Special Research Story Explained
Details about the Pokémon GO exclusive research story Sweet Snacks
Winterblessed Shaco Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Winterblessed Shaco is a new skin coming to League of Legends as part of an upcoming winter-themed cosmetic line. Shaco, the fan-favorite jungler, is receiving a Winterblessed skin alongside Zoe, Diana, Warwick, Zilean and Swain. This is the first skin for Shaco since 2021 when he received a Crime City Nightmare skin. Before that, Arcanist Shaco was released in 2020.
How to Get Evil Dead: The Game for Free
Here's a breakdown of how to get Evil Dead: The Game for free.
Apex Legends Nov. 14 Patch Reactivates Seer's Survey Beacons: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn Entertainment deployed a new patch for Apex Legends, having rolled it out yesterday on Nov. 14. Apex Legends is well into Season 15, and while there's been plenty to enjoy with the latest offerings — including new Legend Catalyst — the season hasn't been without its problems. Of course, that's no strange news for Apex fans. The game has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years.
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
