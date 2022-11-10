ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarök Voice Actors Revealed

God of War Ragnarök has a top-tier voice acting cast, adding to the game's immersive narrative. With a well-known cast of voice actors, players can embark on their adventures in this Norse-inspired game. Find out who plays Odin and Thor.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Winterblessed Shaco Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Winterblessed Shaco is a new skin coming to League of Legends as part of an upcoming winter-themed cosmetic line. Shaco, the fan-favorite jungler, is receiving a Winterblessed skin alongside Zoe, Diana, Warwick, Zilean and Swain. This is the first skin for Shaco since 2021 when he received a Crime City Nightmare skin. Before that, Arcanist Shaco was released in 2020.
Apex Legends Nov. 14 Patch Reactivates Seer's Survey Beacons: Full Patch Notes Listed

Respawn Entertainment deployed a new patch for Apex Legends, having rolled it out yesterday on Nov. 14. Apex Legends is well into Season 15, and while there's been plenty to enjoy with the latest offerings — including new Legend Catalyst — the season hasn't been without its problems. Of course, that's no strange news for Apex fans. The game has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2

Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
