How Many Bosses are in God of War Ragnarök?
After waiting more than four years for a new game, Santa Monica Studios brought over 60 bosses to God of War Ragnarök.
Where to Find Odin's Raven in Goddess Falls: God of War Ragnarök
As part of The Eyes of Odin quest in God of War Ragnarök, players will need to find and destroy the raven in Goddess Falls.
How to Defeat The Nidhogg in God of War Ragnarök
The Nidhogg is a major boss in God of War Ragnarök that Kratos and Freya will face together. Here's how to defeat it.
God of War Ragnarök Voice Actors Revealed
God of War Ragnarök has a top-tier voice acting cast, adding to the game's immersive narrative. With a well-known cast of voice actors, players can embark on their adventures in this Norse-inspired game. Find out who plays Odin and Thor.
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
How to Reach the Final Door in The Applecore: God of War Ragnarök
The search for Tyr in God of War Ragnarök leads Kratos and Atreus to The Applecore mine, but the final door is out of reach.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Quaxly Evolution Leaked
A number of leaks have emerged from the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including new Starter Pokémon Quaxly's evolution line.
Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin
Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins ar
How Long Will Warzone Caldera be Offline for?
Wondering how long Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will be offline? Don't worry, we got you covered. Big changes are coming for Call of Duty fans and one of the most intriguing changes is the relaunch of Warzone as Warzone Caldera. Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and gives players the ability to continue using content from titles released before Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Information Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode offers a new experience that branches out from its classic battle royale gameplay. From its release date to its narrative-driven gameplay, here's everything you need to know about DMZ mode. When Is DMZ Mode Coming Out?. DMZ mode will be released on...
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
Winterblessed Diana Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Winterbless skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful winter-themed cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves six champions and seven...
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
Apex Legends Nov. 14 Patch Reactivates Seer's Survey Beacons: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn Entertainment deployed a new patch for Apex Legends, having rolled it out yesterday on Nov. 14. Apex Legends is well into Season 15, and while there's been plenty to enjoy with the latest offerings — including new Legend Catalyst — the season hasn't been without its problems. Of course, that's no strange news for Apex fans. The game has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years.
Apex Legends Streamer Still Surprised the R-301 Hasn't Been Nerfed
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn explained to his audience about the power of the R-301. And this wouldn't be the first time a streamer has lamented about the weapon. Despite all the Apex Legends weapon meta changes over the years, there has been one constant. The R-301 is one of the best weapons in the game. It has great recoil, range, and damage and can be utilized in almost every scenario.
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Warzone 2?
Wondering whether you'll need Xbox Live to join your friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we got the info you're looking for. Activision's insanely popular Call of Duty battle royale mode is gearing up for its latest entry, Warzone 2. The sequel is set to give fans plenty of new experiences such as the DMZ extraction mode, revamped Gulag, and much more. Players can also expect cross-progression between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
League of Legends Black Friday 2022: Will There be Sales?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many League of Legends players are wondering if Riot Games will put out any sales. Many people use Black Friday as a chance to get the best deals on their favorite items and for fans of Riot Games' hit MOBA League of Legends, players are looking to get great deals on skins.
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
