God of War Ragnarök Voice Actors Revealed

God of War Ragnarök has a top-tier voice acting cast, adding to the game's immersive narrative. With a well-known cast of voice actors, players can embark on their adventures in this Norse-inspired game. Find out who plays Odin and Thor.
Warzone 2 Key Additions and Changes Explained

With the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just days away, Activision released a new blog post detailing all the important key additions and changes coming in the free-to-play experience. From the revamped battle royale experience to the all-new DMZ mode, here's a breakdown of everything you...
Apex Legends Nov. 14 Patch Reactivates Seer's Survey Beacons: Full Patch Notes Listed

Respawn Entertainment deployed a new patch for Apex Legends, having rolled it out yesterday on Nov. 14. Apex Legends is well into Season 15, and while there's been plenty to enjoy with the latest offerings — including new Legend Catalyst — the season hasn't been without its problems. Of course, that's no strange news for Apex fans. The game has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years.
Do You Need PS Plus to Play Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is almost upon us and those without PS Plus might be anxious about their chances to drop into matches with their friends. Call of Duty fans were ecstatic when Call of Duty: Warzone was revealed to be going free-to-play, giving many the opportunity to join their friends on the battlefield. Activision decided to continue its trend of making its battle royale experience free-to-play with both Warzone Caldera and Warzone 2. Although the game is free for all users, the question still remains. Do you need PS Plus to play it anyways?
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date

League of Legends Season 12 will be ending on Nov. 14, giving players just a few more days to rank up before the preseason and Season 13 arrive. While it no doubt changed the way that many people play the game, Season 12 will be ending just in time for the preseason where Riot Games will test out their new ideas for the upcoming season 13 launch early next year.
League of Legends Victorious 2022 Skin: Who is it?

Sejuani is the lucky champion who will be receiving a victorious skin when Riot Games ends League of Legends Season 12. At the end of every season, Riot Games chooses a singular champion to receive a new skin commemorating the past ranked season. For Season 11, Blitzcrank was the lucky champion to receive the commemorative skin and before Blitzcrank, it was Lucian.
