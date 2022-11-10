I felt a snapping in my left hip after working out or running. What can I do about it?
Q. I either run or work out in the gym at least five days a week. Over the last month, I have felt a snapping in my left hip. It seems to happen more often when I flex or rotate my hip. It is more uncomfortable than painful. Is it serious? Am I making it worse by exercising?
A. There are many possible causes for a hip that snaps or catches.
Since you describe the symptoms as more common when flexing your hip, you may have a situation where your hip flexor tendon is rubbing on a bony prominence.
This is most commonly treated with physical therapy to improve your flexibility and modify your workout program.
Occasionally, a cortisone injection guided by ultrasound may be necessary to alleviate the symptoms. Rarely is a surgical correction necessary.
Other possible causes of a snapping hip include a labral cartilage tear, loose body in the hip joint, or a tight hip abductor also known as ITB Syndrome.
I recommend you be evaluated by an orthopedic surgeon to establish an accurate diagnosis and design a program to alleviate your symptoms.
Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net
Comments / 0