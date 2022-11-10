ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I felt a snapping in my left hip after working out or running. What can I do about it?

By Harlan Selesnick, M.D.
 5 days ago

Q. I either run or work out in the gym at least five days a week. Over the last month, I have felt a snapping in my left hip. It seems to happen more often when I flex or rotate my hip. It is more uncomfortable than painful. Is it serious? Am I making it worse by exercising?

A. There are many possible causes for a hip that snaps or catches.

Since you describe the symptoms as more common when flexing your hip, you may have a situation where your hip flexor tendon is rubbing on a bony prominence.

This is most commonly treated with physical therapy to improve your flexibility and modify your workout program.

Occasionally, a cortisone injection guided by ultrasound may be necessary to alleviate the symptoms. Rarely is a surgical correction necessary.

Other possible causes of a snapping hip include a labral cartilage tear, loose body in the hip joint, or a tight hip abductor also known as ITB Syndrome.

I recommend you be evaluated by an orthopedic surgeon to establish an accurate diagnosis and design a program to alleviate your symptoms.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net

