Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally
HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
WCAX
Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Tuesday. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Tuesday’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay whose wish is to...
WCAX
GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House
DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Explosive balloons. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
WCAX
Educating about the impact of weed behind the wheel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may think you’re fine to drive but research shows cannabis and the car don’t mix. Now, a Vermont researcher has developed an app that’s focused on weed behind the wheel. Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum, a St. Michael’s College professor, has researched cannabis intoxication...
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
WCAX
Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project. Updated: 4 hours ago. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
WCAX
Balint in Washington for orientation, says she's ready to work for Vermonters
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes is the goal for the Vermont Department of Children and Families with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act Coordinator. The title refers to the federal law that aims to...
WCAX
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner urges vaccinations to help fight off potential ‘tripledemic’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just 10 days until Thanksgiving, the public health community is raising the alarm, concerned about the possibility of a “tripledemic” of concurring outbreaks of COVID, the flu and RSV. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is urging everyone to do their part by...
Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves
The account of young Daniel Baldwin’s run through the woods wasn’t published until 64 years after the fact, when Daniel Thompson wrote it for the Argus and Patriot newspaper of Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves.
WCAX
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Are job cuts coming to Vermont’s largest private employer? Chipmaker GlobalFoundries sent a memo to employees saying that they will soon downsize their workforce footprint. GlobalFoundries confirms they are freezing all new hires and are beginning what they call “focused actions” to reduce the...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
Comments / 0