Vermont State

WCAX

Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally

HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
CHICAGO, IL
WCAX

Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Tuesday. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Tuesday’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay whose wish is to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Explosive balloons. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Educating about the impact of weed behind the wheel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may think you’re fine to drive but research shows cannabis and the car don’t mix. Now, a Vermont researcher has developed an app that’s focused on weed behind the wheel. Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum, a St. Michael’s College professor, has researched cannabis intoxication...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art

K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before

Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday.
VERMONT STATE
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
WCAX

Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes is the goal for the Vermont Department of Children and Families with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act Coordinator. The title refers to the federal law that aims to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
LEE, NH
WCAX

GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Are job cuts coming to Vermont’s largest private employer? Chipmaker GlobalFoundries sent a memo to employees saying that they will soon downsize their workforce footprint. GlobalFoundries confirms they are freezing all new hires and are beginning what they call “focused actions” to reduce the...
VERMONT STATE
101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE

