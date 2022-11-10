Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.

1 DAY AGO