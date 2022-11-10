Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Unbalanced Offense Getting the Job Done
Among the philosophies held by the great Vince Lombardi was that he would have his great Packers teams continue doing something to an opponent so long as it was successful until they figured out how to stop them. The New York Giants, in the spirit of Lombardi, have adopted that...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
OBJ Asked If Justin Jefferson’s Catch Was Better Than His
Both former LSU wideouts have made two of the best catches in NFL history.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD
The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Tri-City Herald
Inability to Stop the Run Finally Caught up With Eagles in First Loss of Season
PHILADELPHIA – It’s only one loss, and it took until the middle of November to happen. The Eagles, though, have a problem. They can’t stop the run. Unless they figure it out, ad figure it out soon, more losses will follow. Perhaps as soon as Sunday when...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
Tri-City Herald
Josey Jewell Having the ‘Most Fun’ Ever Playing for Ejiro Evero
Nathaniel Hackett admitted on Monday that he is very much coaching for his future with the Denver Broncos. Many pundits and fans alike are now speculating, very reasonably, that Hackett's stay in the Mile High City might be spectacularly short-lived. Sunday's home stand vs. the Las Vegas Raiders could now provide the tipping point for Hackett — and maybe Josh McDaniels — depending on who comes out on the wrong end of the score-line.
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB
The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.
Tri-City Herald
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Mixon Breaks Down TD Celebrations During Panthers Explosion
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fantastic in the Bengals' final game before the Week 10 bye. The top Cincy rusher ripped off 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the Bengals' 42-21 win over the Panthers. Add in four catches for 58 yards and...
Tri-City Herald
Kevin Huber: ‘I Know I Can Still Punt’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of the worst punting teams in the NFL, and signs are pointing to Kevin Huber's aging leg as the biggest reason why. Huber is 30th out of 31 qualified players in net punting yards (37.4) and 29th in average punt distance (43.2 yards).
Tri-City Herald
Power Rankings: It’s Only a Beginning for Justin Fields
The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears. Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer. Many talk about what a...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Claim Former First-Rounder DT Jerry Tillery
Former first-round pick is heading to an AFC West rival. The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday, they have claimed ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is joining the Silver and Black at a time where they need a fresh start in the interior defensive front.
Tri-City Herald
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
