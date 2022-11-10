Read full article on original website
More pets = less vets | Veterinarian shortage leading to longer wait times
OHIO, USA — It's a problem many pet parents know well - the long wait at the vet. And right now across the country there are more pets, but fewer vets. All across the country, including in northwest Ohio, communities are facing a dilemma. "Essentially, we don't have enough...
Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
Results: Kaptur defeats Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district
TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur has defeated Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate....
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Ohio midterm trends: How does 2022 voter turnout compare to the last 20 years?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some elections cycles see more participation than others. While presidential elections generally see the highest voter turn out, primaries and local elections often see fewer. As with their middling position two years after a presidential election, midterms usually fall somewhere in between regarding voter turnout rates.
RESULTS: Michigan's reproductive rights Issue 3
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan's abortion laws became a hot topic almost immediately after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June. The decision meant a near century-old law became front and center in the state. The state's 1931 abortion ban states all abortions are felonious and...
Here's how you can see the first ever 'election day' total lunar eclipse in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, the only total lunar eclipse of 2022 will land on election day -- a first in U.S. history. As long as the weather permits, the night sky on Nov. 8 will display the final total lunar eclipse until 2025. In most of North America...
