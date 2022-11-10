ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results: Kaptur defeats Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district

TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur has defeated Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate....
RESULTS: Michigan's reproductive rights Issue 3

TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan's abortion laws became a hot topic almost immediately after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June. The decision meant a near century-old law became front and center in the state. The state's 1931 abortion ban states all abortions are felonious and...
