IOWA CITY, Iowa - So, hey, that’s Iowa at the top of the Big Ten West Division standings. Take a close look, because the Hawkeyes are in a crowd — a four-way knot with Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota with two games to play. But they’re there, and in the chill of another November when they always seem to wake up, they have a chance at back-to-back division crowns and really, who would have thought that a few weeks ago?

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO