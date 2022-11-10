Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE -- There's a freeze warning for the Baltimore area from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday.Sunday has already set the tone for what will be a chilly week ahead. Temperatures started in the mid-40s. Sunshine spread across the state despite the brisk winds that prevented people from feeling the Sun's warmth. The freeze warning stems from those temperatures dipping overnight and resting in the low 30s. It's possible that Maryland could get a couple of degrees warmer after it ends though. Temperature highs are expected to almost reach 50.Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect for Baltimore County, Harford County, Baltimore City, and much of central Maryland from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 28 to 32 degrees...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 12 — The weekend starts off drier and still mild before a big cooldown. Saturday starts with sun and ends with increasing clouds. Highs reach the mild upper 60s. There is the chance for more rain Saturday evening and overnight with the passage of a cold front.
The DMV has seen unseasonably warm weather over the past week. Some temperatures are breaking records. Monday marked the hottest November day ever recorded at BWI Airport, Dulles Airport and Reagan National Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Day-high temperatures slipped into the high 70s and low 80s around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will likely bring heavy rains to Maryland this weekend. Nicole is currently passing near The Bahamas and is expected to strengthen before hitting eastern Florida and moving up the East Coast. A Hurricane Warning has already been issued for portions...
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
BALTIMORE-- This is not a normal November Monday for a couple reasons!First of all, it's a Purple Monday!Our Ravens will take on the Saints tonight in New Orleans and you can catch all the action right here on WJZ!Kick off is at 8:15 P.M.In addition to Monday Night Football, we reached a record-setting warmth, at 78 degrees!Highs today will be in the upper 70s.The previous record for the day is 77° which was set in 2020.We can't get used to these very mild temperatures though because a cold air mass settles in tonight.Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.Bundle up as you head to work and to the polls.Highs for our Election Day will be in the upper 50s.Most of the work week is dry and pretty bright.We should stay rain free until late in the day on Friday which is Veteran's Day.The showers should hold off for the different parades and events happening around town, but widespread wet weather will be with us through Saturday morning.1-2" of rain is possible. The moisture is associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole that's set to bring hazardous weather to Florida by mideweek.
There were five reported collisions on highways in Montgomery County prior to 10am Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) public information officer Pete Piringer. The collisions occurred on the inner loop of I-495 near University Boulevard, at the southbound I-270 Spur near Democracy Boulevard, on...
BALTIMORE -- Insect lovers and the creepy-crawly curious are invited to attend a bug buffet in Baltimore County on Sunday, according to county government officials.Baltimore County Recreation Parks will be introducing anyone who is interested to the benefits of consuming crunchy critters at Lake Roland between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Baltimore County officials said in a social media post on Saturday."Insects are a sustainable protein source, and are a delicacy in many cultures," county officials said. "Come learn all about bugs as a nutrition source, their use in various cuisines, and sample a few yourself, including ants and grasshoppers."An hour of learning about and dining on bugs costs $20 per person and $15 for recreation and parks members, Baltimore County officials said. Anyone interested in attending the Bug Buffet should register via email at lakerol-rp@baltimore countymd.gov.
