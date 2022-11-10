Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Drops in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels look to climb toward a 10-win season when they face Arkansas on Saturday.
USC, UCLA may cause Big Ten schools to expand recruiting map
Southern California and UCLA’s pending moves to the Big Ten could give the league’s existing members the opportunity to expand their recruiting maps and pursue more West Coast prospects. It will take some time for these moves to have that kind of impact. “I think ultimately it’s probably going to be a little bit of a slow burn,” said Andy Frank, who oversees Penn State’s recruiting department as the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel. The numbers bear that out.
Will Shipley's high school coach on Clemson football RB's hurdle TD: 'The whole play was amazing'
CLEMSON – When Clemson running back Will Shipley hurdled a Louisville defender en route to a 25-yard touchdown run Saturday afternoon, it left fans stunned and amazed. But the least surprised viewer was Andy Capone – Shipley’s high school coach in Weddington, North Carolina. “He is who...
Jim Harbaugh: Michigan has been "preparing for Ohio State for months"
The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes last season for the first time in 10 years. They’re hoping to make it two straight for the first time this century.
