News 12
Officials: 7 people displaced in Bridgeport house fire
Six adults and a child were displaced from a home in Bridgeport following a fire. Officials say the fire happened on the second story of a multi-family home at 165 Federal St. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say all the people inside of the home were evacuated due to...
Completion date announced for Montvale bridge project after complaints
Motorists have had to deal with multiple detours in the area while work has progressed.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
News 12
Cyclists participate in 6th annual Bronx Cranksgiving food drive scavenger hunt
Cyclists gathered in Mott Haven Saturday for a food drive scavenger hunt as part of the 6th Annual Bronx Cranksgiving. The annual food drive that is part scavenger hunt and part bike ride encourages volunteers to purchase as much food as they can and as fast as they can. Before...
News 12
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say. First responders were dispatched to 5th Avenue and 55th Street after they say the 45-year-old woman hit the side of the bus. That woman was seen being...
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
News 12
Suffolk investigators conduct aerial searches following possible Bohemia bear sighting
A possible bear sighting is raising eyebrows and concerning residents in Bohemia. Ring members received an alert Monday night to a possible black bear sighting near Louis Kossuth Avenue on Nov. 9. The video was quickly taken down, and the person who posted it has not come forward - but...
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
News 12
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame set to open Nov. 25 in Stony Brook
The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is set to open later this month. The facility will be located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook on Nov. 25. It will be the first time many of Long Island's stars' memorabilia will be on display. There are more...
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order.
News 12
Paterson issues law to prevent ATV, dirt bike riders from fueling up at city gas stations
All-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are already illegal to ride on the streets of Paterson. And now the city is banning these vehicles from fueling up at city gas stations. “It's not safe for the town or for anyone. Not safe for my kids, not safe for my family. Not safe for anyone,” says Hesham Attia, district manager of Chestnut Market.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
News 12
Police: Woman seriously injured following crash in Huntington Station
Police say a crash left a woman seriously injured in Huntington Station. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police say 22-year-old Rebecca DeWitt, of Melville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Schiller Avenue. That is when police say she was hit by...
News 12
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
News 12
Pop-up ice skating rink to open next weekend in Westchester
A pop-up ice skating rink is set to open up next weekend in Westchester. The rink will be located in front of the Cross County Shopping Center, at Center Court, near the Christmas tree. Admission is $10, which includes skates and a one-hour session. Payment can only be made via...
