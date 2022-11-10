ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

News 12

Officials: 7 people displaced in Bridgeport house fire

Six adults and a child were displaced from a home in Bridgeport following a fire. Officials say the fire happened on the second story of a multi-family home at 165 Federal St. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say all the people inside of the home were evacuated due to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
News 12

Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY

