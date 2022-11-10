ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night. Before the Sixers tip off their matchup,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Oshae Brissett puts togheter best game of season to help Indiana Pacers beat Toronto Raptors: ‘He’s doing it at a high level’

INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Oshae Brissett appeared in just four of the Indiana Pacers first eight games this season, and he only amassed 27:27 of playing time in that span. The Pacers were outscored with the 24-year old on the floor in all four of his appearances, and other forwards (James Johnson and Terry Taylor) played more often than Brissett.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111

Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid

ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims

An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tri-City Herald

Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD

The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120

In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Here’s How Penix Threw ‘The Perfect Pass’ Against Oregon

Michael Penix has thrown an exhaustive 426 passes so far this season, from all arm angles, with different velocities, as long as you want, completing 67 percent of them. The talented left-hander has completed 286 of these pinpoint offerings to 13 different receivers, for 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns, spreading the air-minded glory as only he can do.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Power Rankings: It’s Only a Beginning for Justin Fields

The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears. Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer. Many talk about what a...
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy