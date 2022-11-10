Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night. Before the Sixers tip off their matchup,...
Tri-City Herald
Oshae Brissett puts togheter best game of season to help Indiana Pacers beat Toronto Raptors: ‘He’s doing it at a high level’
INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Oshae Brissett appeared in just four of the Indiana Pacers first eight games this season, and he only amassed 27:27 of playing time in that span. The Pacers were outscored with the 24-year old on the floor in all four of his appearances, and other forwards (James Johnson and Terry Taylor) played more often than Brissett.
Tri-City Herald
Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111
Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
Tri-City Herald
Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid
ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims
An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD
The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120
In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s How Penix Threw ‘The Perfect Pass’ Against Oregon
Michael Penix has thrown an exhaustive 426 passes so far this season, from all arm angles, with different velocities, as long as you want, completing 67 percent of them. The talented left-hander has completed 286 of these pinpoint offerings to 13 different receivers, for 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns, spreading the air-minded glory as only he can do.
Suni Lee Announces Decision on Her Future at Auburn, Paris 2024
The Olympian recorded five perfect scores, ending the NCAA regular season with the highest average score on both bars and beam in the country.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
OBJ Asked If Justin Jefferson’s Catch Was Better Than His
Both former LSU wideouts have made two of the best catches in NFL history.
Tri-City Herald
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Tri-City Herald
Power Rankings: It’s Only a Beginning for Justin Fields
The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears. Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer. Many talk about what a...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
