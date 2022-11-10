Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
mynewsla.com
Unarmed Response Program to Expand in LA, Mayor Garcetti Announces
A program in Los Angeles that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year. CIRCLE, which deploys trained...
mynewsla.com
Luna Pads Lead in Bid to Unseat Sheriff Villanueva with New Results Expected
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna continues to stretch his lead in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as new results are expected on Tuesday afternoon. According to updated vote totals released Monday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, Luna had a lead of...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire at Commercial Building in Downtown Los Angeles
Firefighters extinguished a greater alarm fire at a smoke-filled, two-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles in 34 minutes Monday evening. The 49 firefighters responded at 6:59 p.m. to 268 S. Los Angeles St., just west of Third Street, where they encountered dense storage conditions, security obstacles on the second floor and limited visibility due to heavy smoke before they put out the fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Bass Continues to Expand Lead Over Caruso in LA Mayor Race
Rep. Karen Bass grew her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes Monday, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s update. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured In Long Beach Hit-And-Run Dies
A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4 at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue, and he died on Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Malibu
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Malibu. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Procession, Memorial Honors Life of El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry
A memorial service, including a solemn procession of law enforcement officers, was being held Monday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died last month of cancer at age 45. Law enforcement from across the Southland gathered Monday morning for the procession from the El Monte Civic Center...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
mynewsla.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.
mynewsla.com
4,500 COVID Cases Logged Over 4-Day Holiday Period in LA County
More than 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged by Los Angeles County over a four-day period ending Monday, including Veterans Day, along with 27 additional deaths. The county Department of Public Health recorded 1,617 new COVID cases Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, 938 Sunday and 822 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,506,367.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash
One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County to Reopen 7 Hiking Areas Due to Improved Conditions
Riverside County will re-open several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat that was present in the summer. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to re-open seven hazardous hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am...
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Leaves Woman Hospitalized
A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a “foam projectile” that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and...
Comments / 0