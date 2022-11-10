Read full article on original website
Related
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Australian mother jailed for baby deaths should finally be cleared, say scientists
In 2003 Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of smothering and killing her four young children, Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura. She was given a prison sentence of 40 years and dubbed Australia’s worst female serial killer. Folbigg had to be kept in protective custody to prevent violence from other inmates...
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murder: Mother shares lessons on overcoming grief
Not much has changed in the Metropolitan Police since the death of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, his mother Doreen has said. As the 30th anniversary of his murder approaches, Baroness Lawrence said the wrong attitudes were still common among London police officers. Baroness Lawrence also spoke about how her 18-year-old...
BBC
Cam Shaw: Friends of boxer who died snorkelling fundraise to bring him home
Friends of a former boxer who died while snorkelling in Australia say they have been "overwhelmed with the love and support" from around the world. Cam Shaw, 25, from York, died on the Great Barrier Reef on 24 October. Friend Chloe Ridsdale said a fundraising campaign to bring his body...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’
An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
studyfinds.org
‘Virtual autopsy’ identifies mummified toddler as first-born son of powerful 17th century Austrian count
MUNICH — A “virtual autopsy” has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian Count. Researchers found that the child, although born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia. A team of researchers based in Germany examined the mummy,...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot
A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Story Of Suzanne Capper, The British Teen Who Was Tortured To Death By Her ‘Friends’
In December 1992, Suzanne Capper endured a week of relentless torture in Greater Manchester, England. Then, she was burned alive. Suzanne Capper was only 16 when she died, but while the circumstances surrounding her death were horrific, her murder was largely overshadowed in the press by the murder of two-year-old James Bulger two months later.
Comments / 0