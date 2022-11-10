ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
BBC

Stephen Lawrence murder: Mother shares lessons on overcoming grief

Not much has changed in the Metropolitan Police since the death of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, his mother Doreen has said. As the 30th anniversary of his murder approaches, Baroness Lawrence said the wrong attitudes were still common among London police officers. Baroness Lawrence also spoke about how her 18-year-old...
BBC

Cam Shaw: Friends of boxer who died snorkelling fundraise to bring him home

Friends of a former boxer who died while snorkelling in Australia say they have been "overwhelmed with the love and support" from around the world. Cam Shaw, 25, from York, died on the Great Barrier Reef on 24 October. Friend Chloe Ridsdale said a fundraising campaign to bring his body...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
The Independent

Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot

A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...

