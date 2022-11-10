Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person was arrested in an apartment shooting, that killed a woman.

On Sep. 26, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Creekside Meadows Apartments on Briarpark Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Tina Watson, with a gunshot wound.

Watson was taken to Regional One in critical condition, before later being pronounced dead.

Preliminary information showed that two men were across the street from the apartment complex.

One of the two men, Jamie Weaver, pulled out a rifle and fired rifle shots, according to an affidavit.

FOX13 had previously reported that Weaver was arrested for the shooting.

Later, the second suspect, Courtavious Sanders, was identified and arrested, court documents showed.

Courtavious Sanders has been charged with 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Sanders has a scheduled court date on Nov. 14.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.