Memphis, TN

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Whitehaven apartments

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person was arrested in an apartment shooting, that killed a woman.

On Sep. 26, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Creekside Meadows Apartments on Briarpark Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Tina Watson, with a gunshot wound.

Watson was taken to Regional One in critical condition, before later being pronounced dead.

Preliminary information showed that two men were across the street from the apartment complex.

One of the two men, Jamie Weaver, pulled out a rifle and fired rifle shots, according to an affidavit.

FOX13 had previously reported that Weaver was arrested for the shooting.

Later, the second suspect, Courtavious Sanders, was identified and arrested, court documents showed.

Courtavious Sanders has been charged with 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Sanders has a scheduled court date on Nov. 14.

WREG

$5 tattoo shooting could land man in prison for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man appeared in court Monday after police say he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. It appeared Artavious Robinson was trying to evade our camera Monday in court. The 31-year-old is facing a slew of charges for two separate offenses.  The most serious charge is attempted murder, which […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek person in photo uploaded from stolen phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest whose photo was uploaded to the cloud from a phone stolen in a robbery. Police say two men armed with guns robbed a group Friday night on North Woodlake Circle, in the Oakhaven area near the airport. One person got away with the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead

UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, there were no obvious signs of foul play at this time. This is still an ongoing death investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said Monday that a missing woman was found dead, and they are investigating. Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was initially reported missing to police last week. MPD said Monday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead, but did not provide any details. MPD said there is an ongoing death investigation. Parker...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shoots customer over $5, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5. On May 23, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street. When officers arrived, they were told two men got into a verbal argument over previous tattoo work. One of the men, Artavious Robinson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It’s getting crazy’: Berclair business owner fed up with crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Berclair store owner says thieves and vandals are ruining his business after multiple car break-ins and thefts in the area. The owner of Jerusalem Market told WREG in the last month that he and his customers have had to suffer several times at the hands of vandals. Surveillance video from the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April.  Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man attempts to run officers over during traffic stop: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he tried to run over officers during a traffic stop over the weekend. Temeico Johnson is charged with aggravated assault of a first responder, evading, and gun possession. Police say they pulled Johnson over Sunday morning after the car he was driving came […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AdWeek

Memphis News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

A crew working for WHBQ in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint last week. Reporter Jeremy Pierre posted about it on social media by saying the thieves flashed a gun and took all the equipment. Pierre got a couple of pictures of the getaway car. “HOW IN THE HOLY HELL YOU...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Young Dolph’s Death: Third Man Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges

With the first anniversary of rapper Young Dolph’s death approaching, a third man has been indicted for his murder. According to WHBQ-TV, Hernandez Govan, has now been indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges for the horrific shooting of the Memphis-bred artist.
MEMPHIS, TN
