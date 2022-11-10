Stormzy had the best time at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, and that’s not just because he performed his hit song, “FIREBABE.” This year’s MTV EMAs took place on Sunday, Nov. 13., and Stormzy was announced ahead of time to appear at the show. The same couldn’t be said for Swift. Her attendance was kept under wraps until she arrived on the red carpet in a “bejeweled” dress. This news left Stormzy fanboying, and he quickly made it his mission to meet Swift by the end of the night.

22 HOURS AGO