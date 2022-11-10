Read full article on original website
Related
Subway sandwich vending machine at California college sells fresh premade sandwiches
Subway installed a new sandwich vending machine called the Subway Smart Fridge at the University of California San Diego. Students have responded positively, according to the brand.
Voting in Maricopa County: How does it compare with nation's other large counties?
It take awhile to count votes in Maricopa County. The time to process and verify Election Day drop-off votes is part of the system, but that hasn't stopped harsh criticism from local and national figures. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After pandemic plunge, international enrollment on nation's campuses rebounds
A year after absorbing historic pandemic-driven losses, international enrollment at colleges in Pennsylvania and nationwide has rebounded, spurred by an 80% jump in new students and other gains, a new report says. The New York-based nonprofit Institute of International Education, in a survey released Monday, says the nation’s total international...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The peer pressure of legalizing marijuana
When it comes to vices, Pennsylvania is not the kind of state that tends to be on the cutting edge. Sure, the Keystone State doesn’t shy away from a little wicked fun. It’s a place where people enjoy their alcohol. There are more than 350 breweries, 300 wineries and 40 distilleries calling it home. Before the casinos opened up, the Pennsylvania Lottery had been giving a gambling fix since 1971.
Comments / 0