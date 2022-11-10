Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
WSYX ABC6
Spreading warmth along Scioto Mile, brand new winter accessories for those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Someone in Central Ohio is spreading a little warmth along the Scioto Mile!. As temperatures drop and the weather starts to get colder, it's important to stay warm. Brand new hats, gloves and blankets were dropped off outside in downtown Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
WSYX ABC6
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Home means something different when it’s surrounded by barbed wire and fencing. Christina has called The Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville her home for almost four years. But one morning in August, all of that changed. Christina is released. She is now formerly...
WSYX ABC6
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
WSYX ABC6
How to make homemade guacamole with Yabo's Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — November 14 is National Spicy Guacamole Day and to celebrate, Yabo's Tacos shows Good Day Columbus how to make the dip from scratch. Yabo's Tacos has locations in Hilliard, Westerville and Powell. To learn more about the restaurant click here.
WSYX ABC6
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
WSYX ABC6
Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle, Buckeyes hosting biggest drive on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" is still going on, with 16 drives left. Buckeye Nation needs help! The latest update on the Blood Battle between the two schools showed Michigan in the lead with 1,010 donations and Ohio State with 905.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
WSYX ABC6
Deals and free pony rides? Destination Outlets releases Black Friday hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio, will be closed for Thanksgiving, but you can find deals and even free pony rides the day after. The shopping center will have a festive petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Nike store on Black Friday and Saturday, with free pony rides included, Destination Outlets said.
WSYX ABC6
Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
WSYX ABC6
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
WSYX ABC6
George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio health officials speak as respiratory viruses rise in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio could get $114 million in settlement with Walmart following opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 15 of his peers are working on a potential settlement with Walmart that could require the retail giant to pay $3.1 billion for its "failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide." According...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
WSYX ABC6
Owner of Skin Perfect Spas shares holiday beauty favorites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things recently hit the newsstands where she shares her famous gift guide in time for the holidays. Jaclyn Peresetsky, owner of Skin Perfect MD/Academy. offers a review of a few beauty items on the list and shares some of her own.
WSYX ABC6
Operation Christmas Child uses shoeboxes to bring holiday joy to children overseas
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Just ahead of National Collection Week a local organization is packing shoeboxes full of toys and gifts for kids in need across the globe. Samaritan's Purse Todd Lotz joins Good Day Columbus with how you can help. This year, Columbus Area volunteers hope to collect...
Comments / 0