Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 6-12 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Four of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
Funds will assist with expansion
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works provides assistance for those beginning their journey of living a sober lifestyle and continuing recovery from addiction in a safe, compassionate and healing environment. The faith-based organization will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to add furniture to its houses, curriculum for participants, training for peer support specialists and drug and alcohol awareness for local students.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The congregational meeting announced to be held at the Presbyterian Church after the morning service yesterday was postponed until next Sunday morning on account of the small attendance occasioned by the bad weather. 100 Years. November 15, 1922. Members of city council at their meeting last...
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
Sidney Daily News
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College
PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
Sidney Daily News
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office
TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
Sidney Daily News
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua. According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Sidney Daily News
Honoring Fort Loramie heroes
FORT LORAMIE — The annual Veterans Day program at Fort Loramie High School was held on Friday, Nov. 11. The day began with breakfast being served to the veterans and their guests that was offered by the school’s National Honor Society. During the assembly there was a feature...
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
Sidney Daily News
November is National Adoption Month
National Adoption Month is celebrated every November to bring national awareness on adoption issues and to bring attention to the need for adoptive families for the children within the foster care system. National Adoption Month also celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. Since September of 2015, Shelby County Children Services has finalized 47 adoptions of children in the agency’s permanent custody.
‘Back with a vengeance;’ Montgomery County seeing highest flu hospitalizations in the state
The flu is spreading rapidly across the country, including in Ohio. In just one week, the CDC says infection rates in the state have increased by more than 30%. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to a local doctor on why this is happening and how serious the spread can be for you.
Sidney Daily News
Gifts help seniors live their best life
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County uses gifts from Match Day 2021 for social, recreational and health programs. Gifts helped sponsor a recent Friday Fun Night featuring karaoke. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day, with gifts helping those age...
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Sidney Daily News
Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents
Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.
peakofohio.com
County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy
Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
Sidney Daily News
5-year-old killed in car crash
PORT WASHINGTON — A five-year-old Sidney boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Elijah D. Ellis, 5, was a passenger in a Honda CRV driven by his father, Justice Ellis, 25, of Sidney. Elijah was transported from the crash scene to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he died.
PIQUA — A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning. Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
Lanes reopen on U.S. 35 after shooting, 1 hospitalized
One person has been brought to the hospital, authorities said. A fire truck and several police cars are currently on the scene.
