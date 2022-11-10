ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Spirit EMS record

Nov. 6-12 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Four of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Funds will assist with expansion

SIDNEY — Samaritan Works provides assistance for those beginning their journey of living a sober lifestyle and continuing recovery from addiction in a safe, compassionate and healing environment. The faith-based organization will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to add furniture to its houses, curriculum for participants, training for peer support specialists and drug and alcohol awareness for local students.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Out of the past

———— The congregational meeting announced to be held at the Presbyterian Church after the morning service yesterday was postponed until next Sunday morning on account of the small attendance occasioned by the bad weather. 100 Years. November 15, 1922. Members of city council at their meeting last...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
Senior spotlight

Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College

PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
PIQUA, OH
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
TROY, OH
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua

SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua. According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH
Honoring Fort Loramie heroes

FORT LORAMIE — The annual Veterans Day program at Fort Loramie High School was held on Friday, Nov. 11. The day began with breakfast being served to the veterans and their guests that was offered by the school’s National Honor Society. During the assembly there was a feature...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
November is National Adoption Month

National Adoption Month is celebrated every November to bring national awareness on adoption issues and to bring attention to the need for adoptive families for the children within the foster care system. National Adoption Month also celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. Since September of 2015, Shelby County Children Services has finalized 47 adoptions of children in the agency’s permanent custody.
Gifts help seniors live their best life

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County uses gifts from Match Day 2021 for social, recreational and health programs. Gifts helped sponsor a recent Friday Fun Night featuring karaoke. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day, with gifts helping those age...
SIDNEY, OH
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs

SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents

Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy

Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
QUINCY, OH
5-year-old killed in car crash

PORT WASHINGTON — A five-year-old Sidney boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Elijah D. Ellis, 5, was a passenger in a Honda CRV driven by his father, Justice Ellis, 25, of Sidney. Elijah was transported from the crash scene to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he died.
SIDNEY, OH

