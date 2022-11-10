Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111
Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
Tri-City Herald
Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic Presented by Adidas Making Return
After a three-year hiatus, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy and Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the national Naismith Awards, today announced the return of the ‘Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic presented by adidas,’ which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta). The showcase will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams.
Tri-City Herald
76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night. Before the Sixers tip off their matchup,...
Tri-City Herald
The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Thunder Game
Headlining the Top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Thunder game are Payton Pritchard's buzzer beater and a pair of critical field goals in crunch time. They also feature Boston's defense fueling its offense and Jayson Tatum turning a no-look dish from Marcus Smart into a two-handed slam. View the original article...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims
An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.
Tri-City Herald
Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120
In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
Suni Lee Announces Decision on Her Future at Auburn, Paris 2024
The Olympian recorded five perfect scores, ending the NCAA regular season with the highest average score on both bars and beam in the country.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD
The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
Tri-City Herald
LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 182: Taking The Next Step
The Frogs win on the biggest stage of the season, 17-10, against the #18 Texas Longhorns, not only in front of the second largest crowd in DKR history but on prime time network TV, earning the college football ratings win of the weekend. Shannon (Brazzell), Nathan (Hernandez), Nick (Howard), and Sean (Foushee) talk about the amazing performance by the defense, Max’s toughness, the determination of the offense, and how this team is poised to take the next big step for this program.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Power Rankings: It’s Only a Beginning for Justin Fields
The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears. Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer. Many talk about what a...
Tri-City Herald
Adam Schefter Shares Update on Leonard Fournette’s Hip Injury
During Sunday morning's matchup in Munich, Germany vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Buccaneers' running back, Leonard Fournette, went down with an injury that kept him for the remainder of the game. According to reports, Fournette suffered a hip pointer but is expected to be fully healthy once the team returns from...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s How Penix Threw ‘The Perfect Pass’ Against Oregon
Michael Penix has thrown an exhaustive 426 passes so far this season, from all arm angles, with different velocities, as long as you want, completing 67 percent of them. The talented left-hander has completed 286 of these pinpoint offerings to 13 different receivers, for 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns, spreading the air-minded glory as only he can do.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Tri-City Herald
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
The Wolfpacker's ACC Power Rankings: Week 12
Clemson defended its spot atop the ACC power rankings, North Carolina solidified its No. 2 standing and NC State fell following its loss to Boston College. As the end of the regular season rapidly approaches, the power ranking is starting to sort itself into pretty defined tiers. Every Tuesday, The...
Comments / 0