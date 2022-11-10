The Frogs win on the biggest stage of the season, 17-10, against the #18 Texas Longhorns, not only in front of the second largest crowd in DKR history but on prime time network TV, earning the college football ratings win of the weekend. Shannon (Brazzell), Nathan (Hernandez), Nick (Howard), and Sean (Foushee) talk about the amazing performance by the defense, Max’s toughness, the determination of the offense, and how this team is poised to take the next big step for this program.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO