NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) face the New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) in a Southwest Division matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick. Memphis is in fifth place in the Western Conference despite most recently losing to Washington....
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is establishing a name for himself without question. He recently drew impressive praise from Kyle Kuzma, who referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as a “top-5 guard” in the league right now, per Chase Hughes. This would place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among high-profile superstars like Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Although some people […] The post Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely...
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Jazz early in 2022-23 NBA season
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been a shock to all basketball fans. Some teams, like the Portland Trail Blazers, are greatly exceeding their modest expectations, while others, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, have fallen well below their championship aspirations. However, no team has been a bigger surprise than the Utah Jazz.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
A pair of Eastern Conference foes with lofty aspirations for this season will go head-to-head as the Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers in the Sunshine State. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Capitals-Panthers prediction and pick will be made. Fresh off of a back-to-back meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning in […] The post NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence
The Washington Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are winners of their last four, all without their best player and one of the top shooting guards in the NBA, Bradley Beal, who has missed nearly two weeks due to health and safety protocols. However, a recent report suggests that the […] The post Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Jaylen Brown calls out Joe Tsai again as Kyrie Irving remains suspended
For the second time in three days, National Basketball Players Association vice president Jaylen Brown called out Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai amid Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Irving will miss his seventh consecutive game Tuesday after Brooklyn suspended the guard for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to...
Klay Thompson’s silver lining on Warriors’ rough start to 2022-23
The Golden State Warriors earned a much-needed feel-good win on Monday, routing the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 at Chase Center. Maybe a blowout home victory over a short-handed, rebuilding team absent three guards from its normal rotation won’t give the defending champions the jolt of momentum required to overcome their early-season struggles.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers
Eric Gordon is tired of all the losses the Houston Rockets are absorbing in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But what irks him even more is the apparent lack of dedication from the Rockets to get those victories. Gordon made sure to get that message across following the Rockets’ 122-106 home loss Monday to the […] The post Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
