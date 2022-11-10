Read full article on original website
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed
Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
New Marvel Legends 5-Pack Is Loaded With Obscure X-Men Characters
Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some villainous characters that even die-hard Marvel Comics fans might need to look up in a Google search. First unveiled at the recent Pulse Con 2022 and MCM London Comic Con events, the figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. A strange combination for sure, and we expect that many collectors will buy it for a couple of figures and sell off the rest. That said, the set is not an exclusive release, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023.
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
My Hero Academia Artist Inks Special League of Villains Poster
My Hero Academia's fifth season focused on the League of Villains, led by the decaying antagonist known as Shigaraki, stepping up their plans and becoming stronger than ever before. With the young antagonists managing to overtake the Meta Liberation Army, a group of villains and civilians alike who wanted to have free use of their Quirks without government intervention, the Paranormal Liberation Front was born. Shigaraki and his friends now have control of over one hundred thousand soldiers, along with High-End Nomu and vast resources, and an official artist on the series has shared new art.
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
Attack on Titan Tests Its Heroes' Stars in New Poster
Attack on TItan is preparing to release its final episodes next year thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA, and with the Scout Regiment on their way to fight against Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans, expect some major casualties as a result. While the source material from mangaka Hajime Isayama is quite bleak and nihilistic, that hasn't stopped MAPPA from releasing hilarious promotional art in the past, with this latest poster seeing Levi, Armin, and Eren Jaeger side-by-side in an unlikely turn of events.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
WWE Superstar Enters The Ring as Demon Slayer's Rengoku
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment have worn their love of all things anime on their sleeves over the years, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and many more helping to create some wild looks for some of the biggest professional wrestlers. Zelina Vega, one of the biggest female superstars of the WWE today, hasn't just worn outfits in the past to honor the anime medium, she has also proven her love of anime by getting a Naruto tattoo and entered the ring recently wearing a look inspired by Demon Slayer's Rengoku.
Tokyo Revengers Creator Addresses the Manga's Ending
Today marks the end of an era, manga fans. After more than five years, Tokyo Revengers has come to an end. The series just released its final chapter under creator Ken Wakui, and if you haven't heard, the finale has sparked a fair bit of drama online. And now, the artist is speaking out on the whole thing.
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
Emma Roberts in Space Cadet First Look Released by Prime Video
While Emma Roberts fans might be most looking forward to seeing her jump into the world of big-budget blockbusters with the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, that's not the only project she has on the horizon, as she'll also be starring in the Prime Video romantic comedy Space Cadet, which has just released its first photo. This is only the latest rom-com on Roberts' resume, having also recently starred in Netflix's Holidate and this year's About Fate. Space Cadet doesn't currently have a release date and is expected to be debuting exclusively on Prime Video.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
Tokyo Revengers Ending Explained
Tokyo Revengers has been around for more than five years now, but the time has come for it to end. As its creator promised, Takemichi brought his journey to an end today as the manga's final update went live. Of course, fans are curious about how the series wrapped, and that goes double right now given how controversial its penultimate chapter was. So if you need some help navigating the series finale, you have come to the right place.
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
Fan-Favorite Batman Writer Sets Up His Own Comics Imprint
James Tynion IV is going to start running his own comics press. Monday, the fan-favorite Batman writer announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Comics which will see the writer's Tiny Onion Studios become an imprint of the indie publisher. Tiny Onion Studios has served as the home for Tynion's self-published work since first launching it on Substack last year. While the writer and his collaborators will continue publishing comics digitally on the service, Dark Horse will handle physical sales and distribution.
