Related
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
My Hero Academia Artist Inks Special League of Villains Poster
My Hero Academia's fifth season focused on the League of Villains, led by the decaying antagonist known as Shigaraki, stepping up their plans and becoming stronger than ever before. With the young antagonists managing to overtake the Meta Liberation Army, a group of villains and civilians alike who wanted to have free use of their Quirks without government intervention, the Paranormal Liberation Front was born. Shigaraki and his friends now have control of over one hundred thousand soldiers, along with High-End Nomu and vast resources, and an official artist on the series has shared new art.
Attack on Titan Tests Its Heroes' Stars in New Poster
Attack on TItan is preparing to release its final episodes next year thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA, and with the Scout Regiment on their way to fight against Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans, expect some major casualties as a result. While the source material from mangaka Hajime Isayama is quite bleak and nihilistic, that hasn't stopped MAPPA from releasing hilarious promotional art in the past, with this latest poster seeing Levi, Armin, and Eren Jaeger side-by-side in an unlikely turn of events.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Tokyo Revengers Creator Addresses the Manga's Ending
Today marks the end of an era, manga fans. After more than five years, Tokyo Revengers has come to an end. The series just released its final chapter under creator Ken Wakui, and if you haven't heard, the finale has sparked a fair bit of drama online. And now, the artist is speaking out on the whole thing.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
WWE Superstar Enters The Ring as Demon Slayer's Rengoku
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment have worn their love of all things anime on their sleeves over the years, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and many more helping to create some wild looks for some of the biggest professional wrestlers. Zelina Vega, one of the biggest female superstars of the WWE today, hasn't just worn outfits in the past to honor the anime medium, she has also proven her love of anime by getting a Naruto tattoo and entered the ring recently wearing a look inspired by Demon Slayer's Rengoku.
The Walking Dead Showrunner on Lydia's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. Love bites, especially for Lydia (Cassady McClincy). In Sunday's "Family," Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia, and her new boyfriend Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Whisperer their way through a walker herd with Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati), who may be Oceanside's only survivors. Still rattled by their encounter with the "climber" strain of variant walkers, Aaron's group gets caught in the herd when Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) calls in a "B-17": a false flag for the military to shepherd the swarm towards the city and put the Commonwealth on lockdown.
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Breaks Down That Major Change From the Book in "The Thing Lay Still"
AMC's Interview With the Vampire closed out its first season on Sunday with "The Thing Lay Still" seeing Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) moving forward with the plan to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) and free themselves from their brutal maker once and for all. But while the entire first season of the Anne Rice adaptation deviates from the novel of the same name in various ways, the season finale —and particularly Lestat's death — saw a major departure from the literature. Now, series showrunner Rolin Jones explains why the change was necessary.
New Marvel Legends 5-Pack Is Loaded With Obscure X-Men Characters
Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some villainous characters that even die-hard Marvel Comics fans might need to look up in a Google search. First unveiled at the recent Pulse Con 2022 and MCM London Comic Con events, the figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. A strange combination for sure, and we expect that many collectors will buy it for a couple of figures and sell off the rest. That said, the set is not an exclusive release, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023.
Chainsaw Man Episode 6 Promo Released: Watch
Chainsaw Man will make its return shortly with a new chapter in tow, and it seems the update will be a big one. After all, Denji and his squad are out on a new mission, and their hunt for the Eternity Devil is bound to take more turns. That much is promised, and if you don't believe as much, you can check out the promo for episode six to see why fans are convinced.
Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Ends in Tragedy
After nearly a year away, Yellowstone finally made its long-awaited return to television on Sunday night. Yellowstone Season 5 has kicked off on the Paramount Network, and the new installment of the series is almost all about John Dutton's foray into his new position as the Governor of Montana. While the main story of the series this season is about politics, tragedy struck for a few characters at the end of the premiere episode, breaking the hearts of viewers in the process.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed
Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Killed One of Its Strongest Fighters
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the move, and the anime is heating up after an epic start. Ichigo Kurosaki has been trapped in Hueco Mundo while the whole of the Soul Society is under attack. Yhwach and his cronies have invaded the land, after all, and the leader just killed one of Bleach's most powerful fighters to date.
Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Looks in Dior at ‘The Menu’ Premiere
The stunning actress dazzled in a chic all black ensemble.
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
