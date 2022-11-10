ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrwh.com

Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest

Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Justus was born on April 16, 1929 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Raymond and Minnie Williams Gunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Grover Justus; son, Dwight Justus; four brothers and one sister. Mrs. Justus was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

Josephine Wade, age 89, of Alto

Josephine Wade, age 89, of Alto, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Wade was born on February 24, 1933 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Amos and Blanche Pinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Quinn; brother, Eugene Pinson.
ALTO, GA
wrwh.com

Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, Age 39 Demorest

Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, age 39 of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Toccoa, Georgia on June 09, 1983, she was the daughter of Jerry Edward & Patricia Ann Broom Gailey of Toccoa, Georgia. Carrie was currently employed with Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company of Cornelia with 15 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to Mexico, shopping, and cars. Christmas was one of Carrie’s most favorite times of the year and she also enjoyed helping others. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her husband, children, and their families.
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Hazel Ulene Arrowood Harkings, Age 75 Cleveland

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mrs. Hazel Ulene Arrowood Harkins, age 75 of Cleveland. Mrs. Harkins passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Mrs. Arrowood was born in Habersham County on February 10, 1947 to the late Jay Arrowood and Hazel Bell Hogan Arrowood. She was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her son, Nickolas Harold Harkins.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Truett McConnell University Gaming Team Ground Breaking Fall Season

(CLEVELAND, Ga.) – The Truett McConnell University competitive gaming team had a ground breaking fall season by earning the programs first ever team victory over Denver University, along with asserting a competitive presence amongst multiple DI colleges with first-year Head Coach Joseph Winkler at the helm. “With the fall...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

TMU Bears push forward in AAC play with win over Johnso

(CLEVELAND, Ga) – The Truett McConnell University men’s basketball team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference member Johnson University, where the Bears won by double digits to secure their third straight Appalachian Athletic Conference win (93-72). TMU rises to a record of 3-1, 3-0 AAC, while the Royals fall to 0-4, 0-3 AAC. This is the first team in program history that the Bears have an AAC three-game win streak at the start of the season.
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy