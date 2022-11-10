Read full article on original website
Related
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. Developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Google to simplify location tracking controls following $400 million settlement
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny in the EU, but other parts of the world are also slowly starting to investigate big tech companies more closely. The search business is feeling the pressure in the US, with a lawsuit built around user location tracking from 2018 leading to a $400 million settlement just this week.
The best cheap Motorola phones in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline, but you may not like it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
How to like text messages on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes the best reply to a message you receive is a simple like. Many of our favorite smartphones allow you to like a text message on Android using the default messaging app, thanks to the adoption of the RCS messaging standard. If your phone doesn't support RCS messaging, set Google Messages as your default messaging app and see if you can enable RCS in the app settings and set it as your default messaging app to use this feature. This guide shows you how you can like text messages on Android.
Get military-grade password security with pCloud Pass
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Passwords, passwords everywhere! The pandemic saw a rise in the number of apps or other services that people signed up for to stave off the boredom of lockdown, each requiring a password to gain access. This has led to a recent study showing that the average person is juggling at least 100 passwords at any given time.
The stupendous UE Wonderboom 3 hits $70 in one-day deal ahead of Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Ultimate Ears is Logitech's audio sub-brand, producing fantastic portable speakers and custom-fit earbuds. Its most popular portable Bluetooth speaker is $70 today only as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. While the Wonderboom line has always been regarded among the best Bluetooth portable speakers, the $100 price tag often throws off would-be buyers as you can find plenty of options at lower prices.
Dreamebot L10S Ultra review: Beating Roomba at its own game
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Robot vacuums are supposed to help you save time and effort by automatically cleaning your floors. Sadly, even some of the best ones require extensive maintenance and care, which defeats the purpose of automation. Also, robot vacuums must feature precise navigation, as some struggle to navigate around shoes, cables, and other objects. These particular reasons made me give up on robot vacuums last year.
Sony’s best mid-range headphones drop to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sony makes among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they are also expensive. The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 provides unrivaled ANC and sound quality, but that's expected given its $400 price tag. Not everyone has that kind of money to spend on headphones, though. As a part of its Black Friday deal, Best Buy is offering the excellent Sony WH-CH710N for just $68—a massive $82 off its $150 MSRP and the lowest price the headphones have ever been available for.
Get $80 off Jabra's top wireless earbuds with this early Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds boast all the features you could want in a pair of premium in-ear headphones. That includes active noise-canceling, great sound and call quality, and long battery life. But at the moment, these flagship earbuds don't have a flagship price tag. You can pick up the Elite 7 Pro for just $120 in this early Black Friday deal.
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A54 may take design inspiration from the Galaxy S23
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Samsung Galaxy A series makes for some of our favorite budget phones Android has to offer. The Galaxy A53 is a well-rounded package for under $500, getting you an outstanding 120Hz OLED display and a decent camera array. While it’s still not a year old, we’ve already started hearing about its successor, the Galaxy A54. Some newly leaked renders now give us a clear look at the upcoming Galaxy A54, which may end up resembling the Galaxy S23.
You can now go 64-bit-only on your Google Pixel phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are the first Pixel phones to be released with 64-bit app support only. While this meant that some apps were no longer available on the new series, the move was mostly painless since almost all modern apps on the Play Store support 64-bit architectures these days. With this successful rollout behind it, Google now allows you to optionally flash a 64-bit beta build on all Pixel phones through the Pixel 4a through the Pixel 6 series.
The embarrassing days of Android brands caught tweeting from iPhones are coming to an end
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Big companies invest so much money in public relations and advertising, that you'd certainly expect them to approach those efforts with a commensurate amount of care — making sure that the message is clear, on point, and avoids any embarrassing gaffes. But time and time again, we've seen companies and prominent people working in the Android sphere make announcements on Twitter, only for their actions to be betrayed by the tweet's "Twitter for iPhone" source label. That era of very public blunders may soon be drawing to a close, as Twitter's new owner Elon Musk announces his intent to deprecate the labels.
Google's Health Connect app beta is now ready for data-obsessed fitness buffs to try
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google and Samsung have been working hard to make Wear OS 3 software worthy enough for people to use on the best smartwatches an Android user can get. As part of the improvement initiative, one of the main attractions was an all-in-one management hub that let users decide what to do with all the fitness and health data they've generated. That hub, better known as Health Connect, is now available for wearers to download and use in beta.
The Google Pixel Watch app is getting its first post-release update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been just over a month since the Google Pixel Watch hit store shelves. Unlike most of our favorite smarwatches, the Pixel Watch actually doesn't use the Wear OS Android app at all, instead relying on its own Pixel Watch app to manage the device from your phone. Today, Google announced that the app is getting its first post-release update, primarily to fix eSim bugs and make the watch's Fitbit integration more visible.
The best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones are some of the most reliable Android devices on the market. Just like any other phone, however, they improve greatly when paired with appropriate accessories, like the perfect earbuds.
Targeted app promos are creeping into Play Store search recommendations
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. For many months now, the Google Play Store has limited advertisements to horizontally scrolling carousels in various tabs, labeled as Suggested For You. Now Google has been spotted testing new promotions for specific apps directly in the Play Store search field, but is this an expansion of Play Store ads, or not?
Acer’s powerhouse Spin 714 Chromebook is $100 off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Acer's line of Spin Chromebooks are some of the best on the market. The premium Spin 714 is especially impressive, sporting a beautiful 14" touch display, 8GB of RAM, and military-grade durability. Normally an appropriately high-end $729, right now, you can pick up the Spin 714 for just $629 — $100 off MSRP.
Bose Portable Smart Speaker review: Your voice assistant, unplugged
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The plainly named Bose Portable Smart Speaker is an interesting device. If you couldn’t guess, the $399 unit offers all the benefits of a quality smart speaker with your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant. It also includes a built-in battery that lets you move the speaker from room to room and beyond without a power outlet. Its reliance on Wi-Fi for smart features does rain on the portable parade somewhat, but if you’ve got a niche it can fill, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker is a delight — albeit a pricey one.
OnePlus could shake up the Android tablet market in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The renaissance of the Android operating system on tablets has been a hard-earned one, especially considering the fact Google's been technically competing against itself all this time with ChromeOS. Even still, there have been rumblings from time to time about a reciprocating new wave — maybe a new cream of the crop? — with OnePlus being a contributor. Now, as we look to 2023, we're reminded again that this is still a possibility.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0