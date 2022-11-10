Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
The 'urban heat island' effect has made these 10 cities the most heat-intense in the US
Urban heat islands are areas within cities that are hotter than their outlying regions, largely due to albedo—the tendency of a material like asphalt or pavement to absorb, rather than reflect, heat from the sun. Lack of tree cover, an abundance of tall buildings, and population density can amplify this phenomenon as well.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woodmere resident Josephine Fusco dies at 88
Far Rockaway High School alumnus and Woodmere resident Josephine Fusco died on Oct. 21, from kidney disease. She was 88. Fusco was a bus driver for more than 30 years for the locally owned Independent Coach Corporation. A Facebook post from the company noted her death. “Our long-time valued, retired bus driver and friend Josephine Fusco has passed away. She should be remembered for her smile and friendliness to all. She was dedicated to the safety of her students.”
Herald Community Newspapers
10 major metros recording the biggest job growth so far this year
Nearly 30 million Americans moved between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those who packed up, 11% moved because of a new job or job transfer, the second most common reason for moving after wanting a newer, better, or larger home. Once...
Herald Community Newspapers
Happy 50th Lawrence, two years later
They waited two years to hold their 50th anniversary reunion because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but when the Lawrence High School Class of 1970 finally came together again the moments and memories will be unforgettable. A dinner and an open bar created a warm, friendly atmosphere in the Atrium of...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Bellmore man indicted on murder charges
A North Bellmore man was indicted today on murder charges for the stabbing death of his wife at their home in October. According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned today before a judge on charges including second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
Herald Community Newspapers
Queens Village Man arrested in Elmont for drugs and a loaded gun
Nassau County police in Elmont allegedly found a loaded illegal gun and illicit drugs in the car of a Queens Village man at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to NCPD, Emil Hill, 25, was driving west on Hempstead Turnpike in a green Dodge Neon when officers noticed a defective headlight and missing registration plate on the vehicle.
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun rallies for first county championship
For a while, it looked like South Side would make quick work of Calhoun in the Nassau Class A girls’ volleyball title match Nov. 9 and justify its top seeding. But the resilient Colts refused to go down quietly and escaped with the program’s first-ever county championship. Julia...
