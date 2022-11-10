Far Rockaway High School alumnus and Woodmere resident Josephine Fusco died on Oct. 21, from kidney disease. She was 88. Fusco was a bus driver for more than 30 years for the locally owned Independent Coach Corporation. A Facebook post from the company noted her death. “Our long-time valued, retired bus driver and friend Josephine Fusco has passed away. She should be remembered for her smile and friendliness to all. She was dedicated to the safety of her students.”

