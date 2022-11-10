Where veterans can score deals in Connecticut on Veterans Day

(WTNH) – In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, businesses and restaurants across Connecticut offer deals to veterans, active-duty military, and even military spouses.

Nationwide, these deals include varying discount codes, free drinks, appetizers and meals from dozens of restaurants and stores.

Deals at local businesses:

LaChat’s Barbershop – Nov. 14

FREE haircuts for our Veterans on Monday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sports Clips Barbershop – Nov. 11

Partnering with Veterans of Foreign Wars to provide scholarships for active service members and veterans. Also offering free haircuts to veterans on Nov. 11 and $2 per haircut will be donated to the Help a Hero campaign

The Trinity Bar and Restaurant – Nov. 11

Veterans, service members, and cadets may get free coffee, home fries, and SOS over a biscuit or sausage patty at the Trinity Bar & Restaurant from 8 to 10:30 a.m. (157 Orange St. New Haven) on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Arooga’s – Nov. 11

Free meal (dine-in only)

Deals At Nationwide Stores:

Target – Nov. 11

Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans, and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military . After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

Walgreens – Nov. 11-14

Military, veterans and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases in-store when using a myWalgreens membership

Bed Bath and Beyond – Nov. 11

Active-duty US military, vets, and spouses Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase.

7 Eleven – Nov. 11

Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7 NOW app.

Applebee’s– Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s Bar and Grill – Nov. 11

All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Denny’s – Nov. 11

On November 11, Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dunkin Donuts – Nov. 11

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, with no purchase necessary.

Friendly’s – Nov. 11

Friendly’s is treating Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day. The burger can be upgraded to a cheeseburger for free.

Hooters – Nov. 11

Veterans who purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrees→ Buffalo chicken salad, buffalo chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, hooters burger, 10-piece boneless wings



IHOP – Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military can get free red, white, and blueberry pancakes at any IHOP location. (only valid for dine-in)

Insomnia Cookies – Nov. 11

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase

Krispy Kreme – Nov. 11

Doughnuts and free coffee will be on the house

Olive Garden – Nov. 11

Free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad

Red Robin – Nov. 11

One free Red’s Tavern Double with bottomless steak fries (dine-in only)

Ruby Tuesdays – Nov. 11

Offering free appetizers to veterans and active-duty military personnel (up to $10)

Starbucks – Nov. 11

Active-duty members, reservists, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores

TCBY – Nov. 11

The first six ounces are free for veterans and active military

Texas Roadhouse – Nov. 11

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Wendys – Nov. 11

Free small breakfast combo nationwide. No purchase necessary

