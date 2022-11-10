ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Where veterans can score deals in Connecticut on Veterans Day

By Vanessa Blasi
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNc94_0j687sSM00

(WTNH) – In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, businesses and restaurants across Connecticut offer deals to veterans, active-duty military, and even military spouses.

Nationwide, these deals include varying discount codes, free drinks, appetizers and meals from dozens of restaurants and stores.

Deals at local businesses:

LaChat’s Barbershop – Nov. 14

  • FREE haircuts for our Veterans on Monday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sports Clips Barbershop – Nov. 11

  • Partnering with Veterans of Foreign Wars to provide scholarships for active service members and veterans. Also offering free haircuts to veterans on Nov. 11 and $2 per haircut will be donated to the Help a Hero campaign

The Trinity Bar and Restaurant – Nov. 11

  • Veterans, service members, and cadets may get free coffee, home fries, and SOS over a biscuit or sausage patty at the Trinity Bar & Restaurant from 8 to 10:30 a.m. (157 Orange St. New Haven) on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Arooga’s – Nov. 11

  • Free meal (dine-in only)

Deals At Nationwide Stores:

Target – Nov. 11

  • Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans, and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military . After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

Walgreens – Nov. 11-14

  • Military, veterans and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases in-store when using a myWalgreens membership

Bed Bath and Beyond – Nov. 11

  • Active-duty US military, vets, and spouses Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase.

7 Eleven – Nov. 11

  • Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7 NOW app.

Applebee’s– Nov. 11

  • Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Nov. 11

  • Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s Bar and Grill – Nov. 11

  • All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Denny’s – Nov. 11

  • On November 11, Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dunkin Donuts – Nov. 11

  • On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, with no purchase necessary.

Friendly’s – Nov. 11

  • Friendly’s is treating Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day. The burger can be upgraded to a cheeseburger for free.

Hooters – Nov. 11

  • Veterans who purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrees→
    • Buffalo chicken salad, buffalo chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, hooters burger, 10-piece boneless wings

IHOP – Nov. 11

  • Veterans and active-duty military can get free red, white, and blueberry pancakes at any IHOP location. (only valid for dine-in)

Insomnia Cookies – Nov. 11

  • Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase

Krispy Kreme – Nov. 11

  • Doughnuts and free coffee will be on the house

Olive Garden – Nov. 11

  • Free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad

Red Robin – Nov. 11

  • One free Red’s Tavern Double with bottomless steak fries (dine-in only)

Ruby Tuesdays – Nov. 11

  • Offering free appetizers to veterans and active-duty military personnel (up to $10)

Starbucks – Nov. 11

  • Active-duty members, reservists, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores

TCBY – Nov. 11

  • The first six ounces are free for veterans and active military

Texas Roadhouse – Nov. 11

  • From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Wendys – Nov. 11

  • Free small breakfast combo nationwide. No purchase necessary
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Operation ELF kicks off, helps Connecticut military families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The 21st annual Operation ELF kicked off on Monday to support Connecticut’s service members and their families. Operation ELF, which stands for Embracing Lonely Families, supports military families enduring hardships caused by the deployment of family members. It’s designed to support families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Veterans Voices: Honoring veterans in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Veterans Voices is honoring the great servicemen and servicewomen from across the country. We are taking a look at local veterans and the impact they have on the communities in Connecticut. Watch the video above for the full Veterans Voices program.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows similar proposals […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can you Guess Them?

Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How much will lowering your thermostat really save you?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do degrees actually matter? When it comes to your monthly heating bill, yes! For every degree you lower your thermostat in the winter — or raise it in the summer — you will save 3% a month, according to the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, which suggests setting a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut DCF celebrating National Adoption Month

(WTNH) – November is National Adoption Month! It was declared by President Joe Biden at the end of October. His administration is encouraging people to honor this month by helping kids in their communities to find homes where they can thrive, aiming to help families become whole through adoption. In Connecticut, the Department of Children […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy