Trump Lawyers Say He Designated Seized Mar-A-Lago Documents ‘as Personal Records' — DOJ Says He Can't Do That ‘Simply by Saying So'
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are arguing that hundreds of documents that the FBI seized from his Florida residence are "personal" because he said so. But the Department of Justice says he cannot deem the documents personal "simply by saying so." Trump's lawyers and the DOJ briefed a judge...
Trump Org.'s longtime CFO testifies at company's fraud trial
Donald Trump's longtime finance chief has taken the witness stand at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial
Judge Appoints Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Org Financial Reporting in NY AG Fraud Suit
A New York court appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to oversee some of the Trump Organization's financial statements. The appointment came as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit alleging widespread fraud by former President Donald Trump, his businesses and his family members. Jones, serving as independent monitor,...
Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
Midterm results – live: Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote as Republicans on cusp of taking House
Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in...
Face the Facts: How Midterm Elections Typically Play Out and Why This Year Was Different
Midterm elections are historically know to be bad for the party in the White House. Former president Barack Obama lost 60 seats in Congress to Republicans at his midway mark and former President Donald Trump lost more than 40 seats to Democrats in his midterm. Flash forward to this week...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should testify on crypto exchange collapse: Sen. Sherrod Brown
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should testify before Congress regarding the collapse of his company. Billions of dollars have gone missing.
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
