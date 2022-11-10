Read full article on original website
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees: 2 perfect replacements for Aaron Hicks in the outfield
The outfield for the Yankees is unsettled heading into the 2023 off-season, especially with Aaron Judge remaining a free agent for the time being. The expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will make a serious run at Judge, doing his best to retain him and make him the team’s everyday right fielder for the next 7+ years.
MLB Insider predicts Yankees’ off-season aggression in free agency
The New York Yankees‘ entire off-season plan is completely predicated on the future of Aaron Judge. Will general manager Brian Cashman offer enough to convince Judge to remain in pinstripes? That is the big question, but the team has many other voids that require filling, notably in left field and a few big decisions in the infield.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Yankees facing tough situation with Aaron Hicks this off-season
Given their extreme contract allocations, the New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman would preferably move on from Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Despite Cashman standing firm behind his players, the writing is on the wall for both, with Donaldson set to earn $21 million in 2023 and Hicks on the books for $10.5 million with three years remaining on his contract.
New York Giants’ Kenny Golladay reacts to awful drop that led to benching
The struggles for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay continued yesterday in just his first start since returning from injury. Golladay had an easy drop on a perfectly thrown pass over the middle that would have moved the chains for the Giants’ offense. The terrible drop led to his benching.
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear
With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger delivers encouraging update on his return
Following an eye injury that needed surgery, New York Giants rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, who has gotten off to a promising start in his career, recently shared some good news. New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger hopeful for return this year:. The first-year player stated he is “absolutely”...
Projecting the Yankees’ ideal off-season: Trades, signings, acquisitions
The Yankees won 99 games and the American League East in 2022, but they ended up getting swept by the World Series Champion Astros in the ALCS. All of the memorable plays, triumphant victories, and unexpected heroes felt wiped away by just four games. With the Yankees looking to improve...
Does Tiki Barber know something about an OBJ return to the Giants?
During Monday’s Tiki & Tierney Show, Tiki Barber seemed to have a feeling that something is indeed brewing between OBJ and the Giants on a reunion - and his words gave it away.
Keep or Trade: Knicks’ Cam Reddish could get full MLE offers
The New York Knicks hit another low point of the young season, falling to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder, 145-135, Sunday as they heard boos from the sold-out Garden crowd. Soon-to-be restricted free agent Cam Reddish was one of the only few bright spots with a season-high 26 points on 10 of 17 shots, easily his best offensive outing as a Knick. But what’s more encouraging was he put up a solid defensive effort with four steals and one block. He led the Knicks with five deflections.
New York Giants win gritty Week 10 matchup with Houston Texans, improve record to 7-2
The New York Giants won their seventh game of the season today with a gritty 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Giants improved their record to 7-2 with this victory, coming out of their bye week looking refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the season. This is the best start to the season that the New York Giants have enjoyed since 2008.
New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10
It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
