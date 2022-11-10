ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2 perfect replacements for Aaron Hicks in the outfield

The outfield for the Yankees is unsettled heading into the 2023 off-season, especially with Aaron Judge remaining a free agent for the time being. The expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will make a serious run at Judge, doing his best to retain him and make him the team’s everyday right fielder for the next 7+ years.
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees facing tough situation with Aaron Hicks this off-season

Given their extreme contract allocations, the New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman would preferably move on from Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Despite Cashman standing firm behind his players, the writing is on the wall for both, with Donaldson set to earn $21 million in 2023 and Hicks on the books for $10.5 million with three years remaining on his contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Keep or Trade: Knicks’ Cam Reddish could get full MLE offers

The New York Knicks hit another low point of the young season, falling to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder, 145-135, Sunday as they heard boos from the sold-out Garden crowd. Soon-to-be restricted free agent Cam Reddish was one of the only few bright spots with a season-high 26 points on 10 of 17 shots, easily his best offensive outing as a Knick. But what’s more encouraging was he put up a solid defensive effort with four steals and one block. He led the Knicks with five deflections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants win gritty Week 10 matchup with Houston Texans, improve record to 7-2

The New York Giants won their seventh game of the season today with a gritty 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Giants improved their record to 7-2 with this victory, coming out of their bye week looking refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the season. This is the best start to the season that the New York Giants have enjoyed since 2008.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10

It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy