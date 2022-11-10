Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
State will not seek death penalty against man accused of fatal shooting at Speedway Gas Station in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The state will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway Gas Station employee. FOX8 is told Avion Bell, of Greensboro, still faces a first-degree murder charge following the death of 72-year-old Patricia grant in July 2021. Grant was a mother, grandmother, sister and […]
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WSET
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
WXII 12
'I thought something was exploding': Winston-Salem neighbor describes shooting, car crash in Ardmore
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor described a shooting that involved a car crash that happened near his home in Ardmore. Winston-Salem police said they began getting calls about the shooting and a car crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. Based on their initial investigation, police said a suspect inside...
Centre Daily
Empty boat spotted on river leads to search for missing person, Virginia officials say
Officials are searching for a missing person after an empty boat was spotted on a Virginia river. Bedford County’s Swiftwater Group was training on the James River Saturday, Nov. 12, when they were stopped by a railroad employee who had spotted an empty boat. Crews immediately initiated a search.
WXII 12
Greensboro man shot and killed, victim identified according to police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man killed in a shooting on Pearson Street and Ross Avenue. Officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday in reference of a shooting. Officers said they found a man shot when they arrived on scene....
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
1 arrested after unmarked police car stolen in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a police car was stolen in High Point Saturday. Police said an unmarked, black 2019 Dodge Durango equipped with undercover lights and a siren package was stolen at an outside vendor for repairs on South Main Street around 5 a.m.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
WXII 12
Lexington police: Two suspects charged with abusing their child
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police said they got a call on Monday about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive. Officers said they began an investigation and discovered that 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child. The suspects were each taken to Davidson...
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Comments / 2