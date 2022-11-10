ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fieldale, VA

WSET

Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
SALEM, VA
FOX8 News

Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crews search for missing person in the James River

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Lexington police: Two suspects charged with abusing their child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police said they got a call on Monday about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive. Officers said they began an investigation and discovered that 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child. The suspects were each taken to Davidson...
LEXINGTON, NC
Franklin News Post

Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy

MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
HENRY COUNTY, VA

